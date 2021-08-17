TeamMates chapter looking to start the year in person

With school set to start at Tekamah-Herman in a few days, another important program also is eyeing its start for the year.
The school’s TeamMates chapter will start meeting again Sept. 1.
About 16 matches will be in place when the new year opens. Chapter officials anticipate mentors being able to meet with their mentees in-person as restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic ease. The 16 matches means the program will pick up right where it left off.
“We fared a lot better than some of the bigger schools. We didn’t go backwards and some of them did,” said Jodi Hansen, a spokesman for the local chapter. “That’s another advantage of being from a smaller school.”
Hansen said the need is there for more mentors, especially men. The organization will be rolling out a number of recruiting efforts in the coming weeks, including having a table at Wednesday night’s Sweet Corn Festival.
Although children of any age are encouraged to participate, the local chapter targets third graders in an effort to establish a solid relationship before the mentee hits middle school.
The organization’s goal is for mentees to develop safe, positive relationships with their mentors and for those matches to last through high school graduation.
The group does not assign a man to mentor a girl or a woman to mentor a boy. Additionally, the program is based through the school so meetings between mentors and their mentees take place at the school. Although that means the meetings take place during work hours, scheduling is flexible enough to make it work for everyone involved. For example, of the mentor-mentee relationships in place in 2019, the last year of in-person meetings due to COVID-19, most met either at noon or in the afternoon, but one met early in the morning.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, TeamMates created a virtual mentoring tool called the TeamMates Portal to help matches to continue meeting when they can’t physically be there for one another.
Children are either self-nominated into the program, nominated by a teacher or staff member at the school or by their families.
They are then matched with a mentor who has similar interests, thereby providing the budding relationship with common ground. Mentors and their mentees do not interact with each other on social media, nor do they exchange phone numbers. They are “face-to-face friends,” that normally meet once a week for less than an hour.
The TeamMates Mentoring Program has been helping children and youth for three decades.
It was started in 1991 by then-University of Nebraska head football coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy.
The program’s Web site states that Osborne believed athletes in the football program could impact middle school students. So 22 football players began meeting with students in the Lincoln Public Schools system.
Of these original 22 mentees, 21 went on to graduate from high school. One left school early to pursue a successful Motocross career.
Eighteen original mentees also obtained some sort of post-secondary education.
By spending an hour each week with a student, mentors—who can come from all walks of life—can increase the likelihood that the student will graduate from high school and contribute to society.
“Mentors help identify the gifts and talents of young people that provide them with a sense of hope and vision for their life,” the site states.
The TeamMates Mentoring Program, led by Executive Director Sarah Waldman, serves more than 10,000 matches annually in more than 175 communities across Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming and South Dakota.
Hundreds of TeamMates Mentoring Program supporters, including Hansen, recently rallied together for the annual conference in Lincoln to kick off the next school year.
Each TeamMates chapter is funded locally by donations and fundraisers that are conducted throughout the year. Those wishing to make monetary or in-kind donations locally may contact Hansen, Molly Miller or Carrie Braniff; or contact Tekamah-Herman Schools, at 402-374-2157 or in person at the school office.