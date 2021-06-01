Tekamah a beehive of activity this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do, now that health department guidelines are somewhat less strict, you’ve come to the right place.
The Tekamah area has a variety of activities planned for later this week.
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce gets things started on Thursday, June 3. The Chamber will conduct ribbon-cuttings at a new downtown businesses late Thursday afternoon. DT Photography will be welcomed to the community at 5:15. DT also will host the first Chamber After Hours event in more than a year. It starts at 5:30.
Citywide garage sales are on the slate starting on Friday, June 4. A map of participating sale sites is inside this week’s Plaindealer.
The 61st annual Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo, owned and operated by the Tri-County Saddle Club, will be held Friday and Saturday night at the Hoot Gibson Arena on the west edge of Tekamah.
A Tekamah native, Gibson was a world champion cowboy before becoming a movie star of both the silent and sound eras.
Rodeo action starts at 7 p.m. both nights. The rodeo queen and princess will be crowned prior to Friday’s performance.
Top quality stock provided by Duckworth Rodeo Productions of Knoxville, Iowa, and an added money purse annually draws some of the best cowboys and cowgirls on the Mid-States, Interstate and United rodeo circuits.
A $500 added purse awaits the winner of the bull riding, bareback, saddle and ranch bronc events. A $250 added purse awaits the winner of the steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing and breakaway roping events. There is even a 40-and-over age group in the roping contest, and a $250 added money purse.
For the younger set, mutton busting, a boot race and a stick horse race will be held both nights.
On Saturday, Master’s Hand Candle Co., a mile south of the city on Highway 75, is hosting its first Summerfest celebration.
The day starts off with confetti cannons and a family-friendly 5K run. Junque on The Green gets going at 9 a.m.
At 10, the food trucks open and family games, activities and bounce houses run till 4 p.m.
At 1 p.m. Omaha circus performers are set to entertain the crowd before the music starts at 4. That’s when the band National Park Radio takes the stage. They will be followed by the national touring act The 502s at 6:30.
Ticket sales help benefit The Bridge, a domestic abuse shelter that serves Burt County.
After all that, you’re probably hungry. Tekamah Airport Authority has a suggestion. The authority is hosting a fly-in breakfast at Tekamah Airport on Sunday morning, June 6, running from 7 a.m. till noon.
Pilots flying in eat free, but a freewill donations is requested of everyone else. The donations will benefit Tekamah’s volunteer fire department.