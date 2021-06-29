Tekamah earns four Inspiring Excellence Awards

Nebraska Main Street recognized the Tekamah-Herman School Meal Program as the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Project of the Year during an informal ceremony held June 23 at The Chatterbox. Pictured (from left): Former Tekamah-Herman School Nurse Kathy Chatt, Tekamah Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Chatt, Nebraska Main Street Network Executive Director Elizabeth Chase, Director of the Tekamah Food Bank Patty Olson and Nebraska Main Street member-at-large Eric Kamler. The program served more than 8,300 meals during the suspension of school during the COVID outbreak