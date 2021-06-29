 Skip to main content
Tekamah earns four Inspiring Excellence Awards

Tekamah 2

Nebraska Main Street recognized the Tekamah-Herman School Meal Program as the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Project of the Year during an informal ceremony held June 23 at The Chatterbox. Pictured (from left): Former Tekamah-Herman School Nurse Kathy Chatt, Tekamah Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Chatt, Nebraska Main Street Network Executive Director Elizabeth Chase, Director of the Tekamah Food Bank Patty Olson and Nebraska Main Street member-at-large Eric Kamler. The program served more than 8,300 meals during the suspension of school during the COVID outbreak

 Jon Burleson/Burt County Plaindealer

The Nebraska Main Street Network recently announced their 2020/21 Inspiring Excellence Award winners, recognizing outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the Network.

“The work of Nebraska’s Main Street and Network Member communities is impressive and is illustrated through the people and the projects that have been selected to receive this honor,” said Jeff Ray, Chair of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors. “This past year has been difficult for everyone involved in our local downtown revitalization programs and recognizing their dedication despite some pretty overwhelming challenges is an important part of recovery from the pandemic.” 

The Nebraska Main Street Network provides opportunities and exclusive programming to support its member communities statewide. Communities in the Network have made a commitment to revitalization and downtown management using a comprehensive economic development strategy that has been used nationwide for more than 40-years.

In addition to the community awards, the Nebraska Main Street Network awarded Pure Nebraska with the inaugural President’s Award for their service in sharing the stories of communities, businesses and people of greater Nebraska. Many Main Street communities and businesses have been featured on the program since it started in 2012.

The 2020/21 award recipients are:

Covid-19 Response & Recovery Project: Tekamah-Herman School Meal Program

Communications, Marketing & Image Development Project: I Love Tekamah!

Volunteer of the Year: Patty Olson

Business of the Year: Tekamah Works

Honorable mention was awarded to the Chatterbox in Tekamah for their north patio improvement and public mural project.

