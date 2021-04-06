Tekamah experiences season stewardship work for New York man

Imagine yourself traveling halfway around the word as a child, escaping war torn eastern Europe with your family. Imagine yourself landing in Nebraska, taking up residence on a hog farm for six months.
Imagine how those images might be burned into your brain.
For New York man Janis Upeslacis, those memories have helped not only change his life, but the lives of countless others.
Working as a layman through the Presbyterian Church, Upeslacis has for several years helped put on seminars to help churches with stewardship plans, “or how to wring a couple of bucks out of a Presbyterian,” he joked.
Upeslacis maintains that everything he learned about generosity he learned while living on a Tekamah area farm as a five-year-old. That was 70 years ago.
He said his family—himself, two brothers and their parents—came from Latvia with absolutely nothing. Landing in New York City Dec. 13, 1950, they took a train to Lincoln. In those days, immigrants required two sponsors so the arriving head-of-household had a job upon arrival. One of their sponsors was the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lincoln. The family spent a few days in the basement of the church manse before moving on. Their second sponsor, initially, was the John Deere company in York, but that sponsorship was sold to a Tekamah-area farmer. So that’s where they went in January of 1951.
His father had been a farmer in Latvia, working the farm his family had owned for years. As the front lines of the war encompassed area farms, Latvians were more friendly toward the Germans than the Russians during World War II. His father knew some German officers who told him if the day ever came when the Germans pulled out of the area, they should follow.
As the Russian army advanced west, one morning the Upeslacis family awoke to find their livestock slaughtered.
They immediately became refugees and headed for Germany where they lived in Quonset huts until they could leave for America.
“But as a kid, you didn’t know anything different,” he said.
Sill, life on a 200-head hog farm in 1951 was a challenge to say the least. He vividly remembers his parents placing newborn piglets in a lukewarm oven to keep them alive.
He said coming to rural Burt County was like living in a painting, specifically Andrew Wyeth’s “Christina’s World.” The painting depicts a young girl lying in the tall grass near her farm home, showing the broad expanse of land and sky—something Upeslacis had never experienced. They came to America from a heavily wooded area of Germany. He described the area in upstate New York where he currently lives as a “rock jungle,” a postcardesque area where narrow roads are cut among the forests and granite outcroppings. Here, he said, “you could see forever. The horizon seemed unlimited.”
Nor had he experienced the level of generosity shown by area residents.
He said his most lasting memory was the day a local church delivered household items the congregation had collected just for them. He didn’t remember the church or the denomination, only that they did it.
The gifts included everything for housekeeping. Pots, pans, linens, dishes, cutlery, a foot treadle sewing machine, a four-poster brass bed—and the mattress— that Upeslacis and a brother shared for years, even a wind-up record player and a stack of 45 rpm records that was their first exposure to American music. He said the most impressive thing to him as a child was the two-basin wringer washing machine, which he called a major improvement from the washboard his mother had been using.
“Looking back, a lot of the stuff they gave us was their junk,” he said. “But to us, it was invaluable.”
By August, it was time for the children to start attending school and his parents wanted them to attend school in Lincoln, so they returned to the capital city, eventually buying a house and settling down.
Upeslacis left Lincoln in 1967, became a chemist and started a long professional career.
But he never forgot the generosity he was shown as a child and the place the church had in his life. Eventually, he and his family started attending a Presbyterian church and he became involved with stewardship.
Upeslacis said his involvement stems way back to his youth in Lincoln, and Tekamah, when there was no other consideration for his family on Sundays but to go to church.
He said it started as a sideline, something he enjoyed because he could be imaginative.
His involvement grew as his career wound down, “an outlet for what energy I have left,” he said. He and a couple of pastors eventually started taking their workshops on the road, visiting churches in states as far as Arizona and Florida, helping them expand their horizons, so to speak.
Upeslacis also is on the planning team for a national symposium on stewardship and giving called Stewardship Kaleidoscope that will be held in-person and virtually this September in Covington, Ky.
He views his work in teaching others about giving as a way to give back for what he’s been given.
“It is totally different than my career,” he said. “It has been nice to see other churches use the information we’ve provided and be successful with it.”