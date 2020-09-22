At its meeting Sept. 14, the Tekamah-Herman School Board approved the district’s 2020-2021 school year budget and set the tax asking levy.
After a brief public hearing —which no one from the public attended—the board voted to approve the budget and set the tax levy at 84.2376 cents per $100 of valuation. This was an increase from last year’s levy, but was necessary due to the drop in valuation in the county, said Superintendent Dan Gross.
In other business, the board:
—Heard Dan Ridder, project manager for Haussmann Construction in La Vista, provide an update for board members on the new construction project. He said the contractors are looking at bids and putting together a Guaranteed Maximum Price.
Ridder also said permit for the new waterline permit is in the process of being approved. The only bumps in the road so far are the need to upsize the storm sewer and he was uncertain if there will be issues with the state on planned changes to M Street.
He also brought depictions of the proposed building interior, including illustrations of the dining area and gym. The designer is considering installing a video scoreboard, he said.
—Held a short discussion regarding the evaluation process for the superintendent.
Board member Paul Potadle called for a review of the methods used for evaluations. He said he thinks they “can be updated and be better” than those currently in use. Board member Burt Rogers agreed, asking if perhaps Marcia Herring of the Nebraska Association of School Boards could attend the board’s October meeting and offer alternatives. Rogers stated that the method used last time “didn’t seem like an efficient process.”
—Approved a resolution for delayed policy implementation. This will allow the board to review and update school policy in sections, but implement changes all at once. This avoids conflicts when older policies are still in place when new policies are adopted piecemeal.
—Heard elementary principal Sarah Rusk and secondary principal Tom Borders both recognize the efforts of the faculty and staff, especially the custodial and kitchen staff, for their efforts over the first five weeks of school. They have stepped up and adjusted to the new guidelines and routines and met every challenge, they said.