Tekamah-Herman FFA adds four to state degree list

Four Tekamah-Herman FFA members received the highest award a chapter member can receive, being named a State Degree winner.
Makenzie Evans, Reese Hansen, Jaxsen Oligmueller and Maggie Sheets were announced as degree winners during the organization’s 93rd state convention, held virtually April 7-9.
The awards were presented in person at the chapter’s annual awards banquet held at the school May 3.
To qualify for a state degree, a student must have taken at least two years of ag education classes and is currently taking an ag ed course; received the Greenhand and Chapter degrees; submit state degree application at the district and state levels; complete at least two years of detailed record books on a Supervised Ag Experience project; complete at least 25 hours of community service; earn at least 500 leadership points for participation in FFA events, with 150 above the chapter level; participate in a State Degree interview and pass the State Degree assessment; make at least $3,000 in their SAE and productively invest or save $1,000.
In proficiency contests at the state level, Wyatt Deemer earned second place in Equine Management Placement while Jaxsen Oligmueller won third place in Ag Mechanics and Technology Placement.
Evans paced the Agronomy team in state competition, placing 27th individually. Brady Braniff placed 50th at state after placing fifth at the district contest. Garret Lindberg placed 110th at state and was third at districts.
The Veterinary Science team also qualified for the state contest. Lacey Petersen led the team, by taking first individually at the district contest. Kennedy Pagels took second at districts, Madison Geis was 10th and Kaleb Quick was 27th.
The senior livestock judging team of Hansen, Sheets, Lacey Petersen and Kennedy Pagels qualified for the state contest.
Deemer, Brady Bromm, Sheets and Wyatt Blackford comprised a local team for the state Natural Resources contest.
Oligmueller, Bromm, Lawrence Chesson and Lukus Braniff formed the chapter’s Ag Mechanics and Technology state contest team.
Ryan Braniff, Ella Booth, Wyatt Blackford and Drew Oligmueller comprised the chapter’s meats judging team at the state contest.
The Land Judging team of Deemer, Ryan Braniff, Hansen, and Sheets earned a white ribbon.
In Leadership Development Events, Hansen qualified for state in the Employment Skills contest. The Junior Parliamentary Procedure team placed third at the district contest and was an alternate to state.
Lacey Petersen and Ella Booth competed in Junior Public Speaking.
Madison Geis participated in Natural Resource Speaking while Preslee Hansen and Hannah Reif took part in Creed Speaking.
Reese Hansen, Pagels, Brady Bromm and Brady Braniff comprised the district Ag Sales team.
Kaitlyn Quick, Petersen, Booth and Ryan Braniff were the Floriculture team at the district level.
Reese Hansen, Ryan Braniff, Jaxsen Oligmuller and Booth were the district Nursery Landscape team.
Deemer, Blackford, Maggie Sheets, Preslee Hansen, and Chase Reyzlik were the district Livestock Management team.