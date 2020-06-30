There’s a saying in the sports world that you have to be able to find a way to win close games.
That’s exactly what the Tekamah-Herman Juniors and Seniors did in their 2020 season openers Thursday evening, hanging on for a huge road sweep of Ponca by scores of 3-0 in the Juniors game and 9-5 in the Seniors contest.
Bret Brenneis earned the win on the mound for the Juniors, going three innings while striking out three. Gunnar Ray came on in relief to earn the save, striking out six.
Ray also went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles to lead the Juniors offense. He also drove in all three runs for the Tiger Juniors.
Jed Hoover added a double, scoring two runs. Dylan Chatt added a run while Brenneis and Cale Belfrage also hit safely for the Tigers.
The Seniors got off to a much faster start, leading by as much as 7-1 before Ponca started to mount a comeback, but a pair of big strikeouts with a couple runners in scoring position thwarted their rally to allow the Tiger Seniors to hang on for a 9-5 win.
Luke Wakehouse earned the win on the mound, going three innings while Clay Beaumont earned the save in relief. Wakehouse singled and scored a pair of runs while Beaumont cracked a pair of hits, including a two-run triple.
Gavin Enstrom went 3-3 to lead the Seniors offense with a single in the second, a double in the third and a triple in the fifth. He also scored three runs for the Tiger. Ray, Dawson Schram and Connor Guill added doubles with Schram’s driving in a run and Guill’s driving in two. Ray and Schram each scored a run.
Cody Elliott, Cole Friedel, Grady Gatewood and Dylan Chatt also hit safely for the Tiger Seniors. Elliott and Chatt each drove in a run while Friedel and Gatewood each scored a run.
The Tekamah-Herman Juniors and Seniors look to keep their win streak going when they visit Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells on Wednesday, July 1, followed by a visit to Hooper-Scribner (Logan View) on Friday, July 3.