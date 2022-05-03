Tekamah-Herman musicians score high at district contest

Tekamah-Herman’s music department returned from last week’s district music contest with several top honors.
The contest was held April 22 at Yutan High School. Bands, jazz bands, vocal jazz groups, choirs and swing choirs gave “large group” performances. Singers and instrumentalists also performed solos and small ensembles for judges in order to receive feedback on their years’ work.
A three-judge panel adjudicates the large groups. Scores are based on a scale that ranges from 1 (superior) to 5 with evaluations based on categories that cover musical elements such as tone, intonation, blend, balance, phrasing, precision and musical effect. They also are evaluated on other factors such as stage presence and choice of literature.
Each judge assigns a score. Those receiving a 1 from all three judges receive a 1* or “superior” rating.
The concert band, the Bellas vocal jazz ensemble and concert choir were each one judge shy of a 1*. Each posted two 1s and a 2.
The band performed “Chasing Sunlight” and “Metrodance.”
The concert choir performed “Come in From the Firefly Darkness,” “Benedictus” and “Shenandoah.”
The Bellas, which includes Alex Davis, Donnie Seeley, LilyAnn Willing, Hayley Niewohner, Taryn Sheets and Aubryn Sheets, performed “Java Jive,” “The Very Thought of You” and “Shop Around.”
The swing choir was almost as good, netting a 1 and two 2s for their performances of “Dear Evan Hansen” medley, including the songs “Sincerely Me,” “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever” and “You Will Be Found.” The swing choir includes Davis, Seeley, Olivia Chatt, Isabella Roche, Aubrynn Sheets, Lacey Petersen, Keira Pensyl, Jenna Voskamp, Taryn Sheets, Niewohner, Brynn Schmidt, Rylee Lawson and Bret Brenneis.
The vocal quartet of Davis, Seeley, Niewohner and Aubrynn Sheets earned a 1 for their performance of “Sleep Song” from Secret Garden .
Madison Geis and Joseph earned a 1 in the vocal duet category for “Durme.” Newins-1
Aubrynn Sheets and Davis each scored a 1 for their vocal solo. Sheets, an alto, sang “On My Own” from “Les Miserables.” Davis, a soprano, sang “Lullaby.”
Several groups will be performing their contest selections at the annual Jazz ’N’ Stuff concert set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, in the high school auditorium.