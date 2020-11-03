All of the area volleyball teams were involved in subdistrict tournaments last week.
Tekamah-Herman played in the C2-3 subdistrict tournament at Howells Oct. 26. The Tigers fell to fourth-ranked Howells-Dodge for the second time in less than a week. But the Tigers made a match of it as the contest went along. Scores Monday were 25-9, 25-17 and 25-21. The match marked the last in Tiger colors for senior Reese Hansen.
Elena Jetensky and Kennedy Pagels each recorded five kills during the match as Rylee Lawson passed out 16 assists. Aubrynn Sheets paced the defense with 10 digs while Jetensky and Kiera Pensyl each logged two total blocks.
Jaguar hitter Grace Baumert topped both sides with a dozen kills.
Howells-Dodge defetaed Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16 on Tuesday night to win the Subdistrict 3 crown. They advanced to a district final contest Saturday afternoon against South Loup, a cooperative of Callaway and Arnold high schools. The match was played at Central Valley High School in Greeley.
GACC also landed a district finals berth as a wildcard. They hosted Fullerton on Saturday.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder competed in the C1-5 subdistrict tournament. They faced Arlington in the opening bout. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 25-20, 25-10, 12-25, 25-14 to adance to a semifinal contest against Oakladn Craig..
Dream Daugherty led the Raiders with eight kills, six aces and 11 digs. Cadynce Stockamp contributed five kills while Leah Keithley had four kills and six assists. Karlie Hansen led the team with 10 digs and Elli Christianson had a team-high seven assists.
In the C1-5 semifinals match later Monday evening, LVSS was defeated by the Oakland-Craig Knights 25-17, 25-13, 25-11. Daugherty led the Raiders with seven kills and 12 digs. Grace Schlueter had four kills. Keithley had eight digs and led the team with nine assists. Stormy Poast had seven digs while Stockamp and Hansen each had six digs.
The Knights were led by Bailey Helzer who earned a double-double with a team-high 20 kills and 12 digs. Ashten Rennerfeldt had five kills and six aces. Makenna Pearson also had five kills and led the team with three blocks. Shea Johnson had five kills and led the team with 11 digs. Maycie Johnson had 10 digs and Josie Richards had a match-high 29 assists.
Oakland-Craig would go the distance and win the C1-5 subdistrict tournament in the finals match against West Point-Beemer. the Knights prevailed in the white-knuckle affair 30-32, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13.
O-C advanced to a district final Saturday afternoon against Broken Bow. The match was played at Boone Central High in Albion. The Indians prevailed 25-19, 25-20, 25-23, ending the Lady Knights’ season at 22-7. The loss marked the final high school volleyball match for four O-C seniors: Josie Richards, Ashten Rennerfeldt, Marissa Mulder nad Makenna Pearson
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast defeated the Omaha Nation team 25-5, 25-3, 25-4 in their C2-4 subdistrict tournament match on Oct. 26. The Wolverines progressed to the finals match Oct. 27, where they defeated Pender 25-21, 16-25, 25-8, 25-27, 19-17 to become C2-4 champions.
The Wolverines squared off against East Husker Conference rival Clarkson/Leigh Saturday afternoon in Clarkson for the Class C2 District 4 title.
The Patriots are heading to state after stopping BRLD 25-19, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18. The loss ended the Wolverines’ season at 20-13 and it marked the final match in a BRLD volleyball uniform for six seniors: Aubrey Berg, Brooklyn Nolting, Audra Nolting, Kinlee Bacon, Caragan Tietz and Alexzi Nottleman.
A fourth East Husker Conference club, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, advance to a district final. The Bulldogs were beaten by Mead Saturday at David City High. Match scores were 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19.
The East Husker Conference is advancing two teams to the state volleyball tournament in Lincoln Nov. 4-7, Clarkson-Leigh and Howells-Dodge. The two teams will be playing against each in the C2 opening round on Thursday, Nov. 5. The match will be played on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena following the match between top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast and Centennial.
A Nebraska School Activities Association spokesman said Sunday that all available tickets have been allocated to participating schools. Tickets will not be available at PBA. If you do not have a ticket, you will not be granted access to the arena.
Fans are expected to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose while inside the arena and are expected to sit in designated seats and sections and adhere to physical distancing requirements. The Clear Bag policy remains in effect for fans at PBA
The 200 and 300 levels of PBA will be open. Ushers will help fans find a seat. Fans should exit the arena after the completion of their team’s match to allow PBA staff to sanitize seating areas for the next session. At the conclusion of each session, the arena will be cleared.
Students must sit in their respective reserved seating section and must abide by physical distancing requirements.