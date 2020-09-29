Tekamah-Herman Schools is among 24 Nebraska high schools selected to receive a College Access Grant from EducationQuest Foundation.
The high school will receive $5,000 a year for four years to develop or enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who pursue education beyond high school.
T-H Guidance Counselor Nishja Nuss said the money is earmarked for college and career activities at school.
“We are hoping to take a few field trips this spring if COVID-19 restrictions will allow us,” Nuss said “We are also looking to work with the Chamber of Commerce for a career fair or some other type of activities. We hope to foster that partnership a bit actually.”
The award marks Tekamah-Herman’s second time receiving the grant, one of 12 schools in the award field to earn the grant again.
“We were first awarded in 2010 and had the grant for four years,” Nuss said. “We were able to re-apply this year after sitting out a couple of years.”
In total, EducationQuest will award $810,000 in grant funds to the 24 selected schools over the next four years. The amount each school receives in based on their enrollment.
The high schools will use the grants to fund programs and activities such as college visits, financial aid sessions, scholarship searches, career exploration, ACT test preparation, and completion of college applications. The grant program also promotes involvement with families and businesses to help ensure the program’s success.
The recipient schools have set goals to increase their college-going rates by approximately 10 percentage points over the next four years, according to a foundation spokesman.
EducationQuest awards College Access Grants to Nebraska high schools every two years and has awarded 143 grants to 101 high schools since the program began in 2006.