Tekamah-Herman to graduate 33 on Saturday

“There are no regrets in life. Just lessons.” So states the class motto for Tekamah-Herman’s Class of 2022.
With 13 years worth of lessons behind them, the 33-member class joins the adult world Saturday when commencement exercises take place at 3 p.m. in the high school gym. The class is the 53rd to graduate since consolidation
Honored speakers for the afternoon are Alexandra Davis, Elena Jetensky, Kaitlyn Quick and Dawson Schram. They are the top four academic performers in the class.
Among the prospective graduates are National Honor Society members Elena Jetensky, Noel Monif, Kaitlyn Quick, Kaleb Quick, Brock Rogers and Aubrynn Sheets. They will wear the traditional off-white overlay with light blue emblems, signifying their membership in the organization.
In recognition of high academic standing, members of the senior class who obtain a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher will wear gold honor cords with their purple graduation robes. School officials said the total number of honor students would not be known until final grade calculations were made this week.
Honor cords also will be worn by the school’s four seniors who achieved their FFA state degrees recently. The group includes: Kaitlyn and Kaleb Quick, Brady Bromm and Wyatt Deemer.
Presidential Academic Fitness awards were previously presented to Schram, Kody Bitter, Kaleb Quick, Brock Rogers, Jetensky, Davis, Kaitlyn Quick, Brynn Schmidt, Marissa Ball, Monif, Aubrynn Sheets and Addison Regalado.
A 3.5 GPA and recommendation by teachers and the principal are required for nomination.
Jetensky, Schram and Davis also were named as local winners in the Nebraska School Activities Association’s Believers and Achievers program. Seniors who have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.75 (on an unweighted 4.0 scale) and participate in NSAA sponsored activities are eligible for nomination by their school. A total of 48 students are selected statewide by the NSAA and the award’s sponsor: US Bank. Selection is based on scholastic achievement, activity participation, school and community involvement and citizenship.
Schram and Jetensky also were named as honorable mentions for the all-academic roster for eastern Nebraska by the Omaha World Herald. Schram also was tapped by the Norfolk Daily News and the Best of Siouxland academic recognition programs.
Davis, Schram and Kaleb Quick received all-East Husker Conference academic awards. Presented only to seniors, the honor signifies maintaining a 3.5 grade average, scoring at least a 23 on the ACT college entrance exam and taking part in at least two conference or NSAA-recognized activities each school year.
Schram, Davis, Jetensky, Kaitlyn Quick and Kaleb Quick, all were named Academic All-State by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Schram and Jetensky each were named three times; the Quicks were named twice.
To qualify, a nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the seasons for which nominations are accepted; must have a minimum cumulative grade point average, in all curricular subjects, of 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent; and be nominated by a coach or activity advisor. NSAA high schools or their cooperative sponsorship may nominate a maximum of two students per NSAA activity program.
The high school choir will perform before the valedictory speeches. Presentation of scholarships and awards will follow the addresses. Sarah Chatt, secretary-treasurer of the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation also will recognize foundation scholarships presented to past grads.
A senior memory slide show will be viewed before the graduates receive their diplomas from Board of Education president Mandyn Pruess.
The public also is invited to a baccalaureate service for the graduating seniors. It will be held Wednesday evening, May 11, at 7 p.m., at Tekamah United Methodist Church.