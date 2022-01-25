Tekamah library nets federal ARPA grant

Lied Tekamah Public Library is the recipient of a grant from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Library Director Megan Tomasiewicz said the library has received $4,220 in ARPA funding. The money will be used to purchase a touchless hand sanitizer dispenser, security cameras for the library and will help implement a plan to start replacing the library’s computers at the circulation desk and those available for public use.
Tomasiewicz said the library’s computers are the facility’s most-used items and all of them are over 10 years old.
She said the funds come with a variety of requirements.
“There was a huge document explaining what the money can be used for,” she said. “Like with the cameras, grant money can buy the equipment, but it can’t be used to have them installed.”
Tomasiewicz also will have to file a report in June with the Nebraska Library Commission detailing how the money was spent.
The commission was the original recipient of the ARPA funds. It then dispersed the money through its regions.
Some of the ARPA funding is intended to help public institutions, like libraries recover from the pandemic. The Nebraska Library Commission received a one-time award of $2,422,166. A portion of this funding has been allocated for certain projects. Tekamah’s library qualified for a Library Improvement Grant. Goals for the grant projects include enabling libraries to reach residents with Internet hotspots, accessible Wi-Fi, digital content and related resources and other digital inclusion efforts, particularly in support of education, health, and workforce development needs; and to support library services that meet the needs of communities throughout the U.S., including costs such as personnel, technology, training, materials, supplies and equipment.
Tomasiewicz said upgrading the library’s computer inventory and its connectivity will be a huge asset. During the height of the pandemic, for example, library patrons parked in the parking lot to access the library’s wireless Internet connections.
“Our computers get a lot of use,” she said. “The pandemic started a lot of online learning and people working remotely, but not everybody has Internet access at home.”
“This grant will improve the library exponentially.”