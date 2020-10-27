Lied Tekamah Public Library Children’s Librarian Theresa Lawton has gathered a selection of autumn-themed and Halloween books and put them on their own shelf to make them easier to find.
Books like “Boo to You, Winnie the Pooh” by Bruce Talkington help young readers deal with any apprehensions they may have about Halloween. Piglet is a very small animal and is easily frightened by dark and windy nights. Toss in a few spooky things and you can understand his anxiety. Pooh tries to help his friend overcome his fear.
In “Click, Clack, Boo! A Tricky Treat” by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin poor Farmer Brown is in a similar situation. He doesn’t want anything to do with Halloween. But, his critters in the barnyard are having a bang-up holiday party.
Ever wondered what might be found in a creepy building? Check out “Inside a House That is Haunted” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli. Meet the spider, cat and bat (among other things) that hang out there.
If you want to befriend specters and phantoms, “How to Make Friends with a Ghost” by Rebecca Green shows you how to do just that. Hint: It involves making them snacks of earwax.
One of the most important books on the shelf is “Never Let a Ghost Borrow Your Library Book” by Karen Casale. This book explains the rules for the care of library books. Ghosts don’t follow rules, evidently.
The bulletin board above the shelf is interactive, as well. Lawton encourages patrons of all ages to color an autumn owl and have it placed on the board. She said there is only one there now and he is lonely.
The library’s hours of operation are: Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.