Tekamah Lion held a spot as International Director

Through its nearly 100-year history, the Tekamah Lions Club has sent roughly half a dozen members to one of the highest positions in the organization—district governor.
Nearly 30 years ago, one of those reached an even higher rank.
In 1992, Karl Adamson was elected as an International Director. The longtime Tekamah member is the only local Lion to advance that high in the international organization.
The basement of the O St. home where he and his wife, Sharon, raised their two daughters bears witness to his level of success in the organization. The walls hold dozens of plaques, certificates, photographs and mementoes gathered from decades of involvement. Among his favorites are a flintlock rifle given to him by the Kentucky Lions, the certificate that names him an Ambassador of Good Will, one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a Lion; and the plaque naming him as a Helen Keller Fellow.
Also remaining is a roll of stickers bearing his name, a remnant of his campaign for ID during the international convention in Hong Kong.
The more you look through the piles of stuff, the more stories come pouring out of a man who has spent more than four decades in service to others.
During an interview last week, Adamson said the opportunity came his way somewhat unexpectedly. After his term as district governor, he served as council chairman for Nebraska. The position, he said, essentially moderates meetings of the state’s district governors. There were five then, but only four now.
After a leisurely year of being “just a Lion,” the organization came calling again. He was asked to serve on the board of directors for the USA/Canada Forum, a leadership training event routinely attended by more than 3,000 Lions from the two countries.
Four years later, he thought he was done, again, “but I got talked into becoming a candidate for ID.”
There was just one small hurdle. Another Lion for the western part of the state also wanted the position.
“I called the district governor out there and told him if their man really wanted it, I’d step aside. I didn’t want to put the state through the expense,” Adamson said. “He told me to wait a couple of days before I decided.”
A day or two later, he got a return call from that governor.
“He told me their guy didn’t really didn’t want it. He was just in it to represent the West.”
After getting the approval of the state body, it was off to Hong Kong a couple of weeks later to campaign for the post.
“We put those stickers on everybody we came in contact with,” he said.
One of them was a Lion from India.
“He told me he had a nephew named Karl and it would be his birthday soon. He asked if we could spare any of the stickers because he wanted to give them to his nephew,” Adamson said. “I got his address and after we got home I sent him some. I thought that was the end of it.”
Like most things in Adamson’s Lion career, that wasn’t the end of it. Later in his first year as an international director, he attended a board meeting of Lions Clubs International held in Bombay.
When he and Sharon arrived at their hotel, there was a letter waiting for them.
“It was from the same guy,” Adamson said. “He was inviting us to his (Lions) club and would send a limousine to pick us up.”
An LCI board meeting is a 10-day affair with international officers often spending nearly three weeks in the host country. LCI also makes time available for its officers to visit local clubs and take part in activities.
The trip to India may be Adamson’s most memorable, perhaps because of those side trips.
