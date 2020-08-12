A videographer from the NET program Backyard Farmer was in Tekamah Wednesday afternoon shooting a segment on the pollinator garden at the Plaindealer Publishing building. UNL Extension Educator Kathleen Cue, who helped design the garden, explained the features and benefits of a pollinator garden. The segment is scheduled to air Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, during the 7 p.m. broadcast. NET is carried on Channel 12 in the Tekamah area. Beginning Friday, the program also will be available on the show’s YouTube channel.
Now in its 68th year, Backyard Farmer is the longest-running locally-produced program in television.