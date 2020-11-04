Tekamah voters approved their third bond issue in four years Tuesday. A $3.8 million bond issue for a new city pool was approved by a 2-to-1 margin in heavy balloting Nov. 3. The unofficial count was 686-237 in favor. Results are unofficial until the canvassing board meets later this week.
It joins a half-million dollar bond for auditorium renovations approved in 2016 and the $12.5 million bond approved for school improvements approved in a special election earlier this year. The 923 ballots cast in the bond election exceeds the 860 cast in the auditorium election but trails the 1,332 votes cast in the school bond election which was conducted entirely by mail in March before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
The city pool, which is more than 40 years old, would have needed roughly $25,000 in repairs before it could open this summer—a summer that was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Another $40,000 had been spent a couple of seasons before in an effort to fix leaks that still plague the facility. Proponents of the bond said replacing the aging structure is a better, more cost-efficient, solution than continuing to piecemeal repairs on a facility that does not meet current building codes, nor does it comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
County Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel said late Tuesday night that 3,738 of the county’s 4,968 registered voters cast ballots in this election. Of the total number of voters, nearly 40 percent, 1,478, voted early—either by mail, in person at Freidel’s office or by dropping their ballot into the secure collection box outside the courthouse. Freidel said 2,280 voters flocked to the polls on Election Day, making it the busiest election many poll workers had experienced. The 75.64 percent voter turnout exceeded the 73 percent count in 2016 when a school consolidation issue was on the ballot.
But it was the mail-in ballots that were causing election workers the most headaches Tuesday night. The folds needed to make ballots fit inside the envelopes also made them difficult to count but the county’s electronic equipment. Ballot counting wasn’t complete until approximately 11:30 Tuesday night.
The only other local contested issue on the ballot was a decision on electing a county surveyor. A 2014 state law required any county with an elected county surveyor as of Jan. 1, 2020, to either keep electing the office by resolution of the county board or leave the decision up to the people.
In Burt County, the people voted 2,686-748 to keep electing a county surveyor. The present surveyor, Fred Franklin, won his fifth term in 2018.
Elsewhere in the courthouse, incumbent county supervisors Dave Schold, Paul Richards and Gary “Bird” Swanson, each won re-election without opposition. Schold, the board’s chairman, won his second election. He was appointed to the board in 2013 following the death of longtime supervisor Jim Swenson. Swanson and Richards both won a second term.
At the city level, Gary Anderson won his fourth term on Tekamah City Council. Newcomer Matt Cass won the East Ward seat vacated by Chad Zink. Both men were unopposed.
In Oakland, Nathan Anderson won a seat on the city council. Jeremiah Johansen is expected to fill the other seat after claiming 51 of the 101 write-in votes cast.
Carvin Housch Sr. and Allen Steinmeyer were returned to their seats on the Lyons City Council.
Incumbents Mike Uhing, Hope Benne and Melissa Pedersen were re-elected to the Craig Village Board. Decatur Village Board incumbents Mark Siecke, Jason Troutman and Don Warren also were re-elected.
Incumbents Chris Booth, Mandyn Pruess and Burt Rogers all were returned to Tekamah-Herman’s school board without opposition.