A celebration of the life of Terri Teeters is being planned for a later date. A 30-year resident of Decatur, she passed away peacefully on July 27, 2021, at the age of 74 at UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.
Born Teresita Duran in the Philippines on March 21, 1947, she came to the United States on July 7, 1970. She and her three daughters resided in New Jersey and California before she married Darrel Teeters of Decatur and relocated to the heartland in the early 1990’s.
Terri worked as a CMA-Certified Medications Specialist at Elmwood and Arbor Care nursing homes before her retirement in 2012. She kept a happy spirit by mowing hearts in her back acre in the summer and participating in Decatur’s holiday lights contest in the winter. She enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, and traveling with her dear sister, Victoria Duran and friend Bob Mitchell.
Terri was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Onawa where she loved to sing.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Darrel and sister Zenaida.
Terri is survived by five children: Anthony Abogado and Alona Dizon of the Philippines, Gina Christiano of Lake Arrowhead, Calif., Theresa Borgese and husband Christopher of Totowa, N.J., Maria DelValle and husband Daniel, of Wycoff, N.J.; fourteen grandchildren and five sisters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service of Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com