THDCCC to provide community lunches

Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council is offering free community lunches on Wednesdays during the summer.

A council spokesman said the meals will be offered in a similar fashion to how it was done last year. The process will see two changes. Meals will only be provided on one day (Wednesdays), instead of two, and they will be serving from First Presbyterian in Tekamah instead of Emmanuel Lutheran.

The program started Wednesday, June 9, and meals are served between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

