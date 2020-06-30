The Herman Legion is selling fireworks this year during the week before the Fourth of July.
The red, white and blue donning group that stands proud always, salutes all who serve and have served, a group that is humble yet dignified in their actions will once again be setting up their tables filled with the boomers and sparklers. And they just love to help you find what fun firecracker you really just have to have.
Yet it’s so much more than just the sale of the often glittery fireworks for Independence Day, the day that means so much to them—to all of us. It is the deep meaning of it all that warms their hearts during the project. It’s the knowing that they gifted us with the freedom to be, freedom to do, by their heroic actions from years before.
The colors, the rockets, the booms with the ooh’s and ah’s. The get togethers, potato salad, homemade ice cream, laughter. The respect, honor, grace and privilege to be the best American you can be. Celebrating the fourth in this way shows them that we care and appreciate all that they’ve done for us. We’re proof that their sacrifices were not in vain.
God Bless the U.S.A. and all our American Legionnaires. Thank you.