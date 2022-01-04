 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The best Christmas ever
top story

The best Christmas ever

Plaindealer New Logo nobackground

It’s Dec. 27.

All dishes are cleaned and put away. Sheets used by guests are ready to go into the dryer. ‘Sharkie’ is doing its floor cleaning dance. Meal planning centers around the leftovers.

I had so enjoyed the holiday. It was my best Christmas ever.

The memories remain. Memories of Christmas laughter, conversations and hugs are cherished.

On the evening of Dec. 23, our three houseguests brought so much food with them that ‘big cooler’ (read: outside in animal-proof containers during below-freezing nighttime temperatures) was used. A big vat of hot chili and fresh cornbread were waiting for the enjoyment of all thanks to the culinary arts of my husband. Plans for their stay were discussed in a living room bathed only in candlelight. Stories flowed.

The temperature on the 24th rose to the mid-50s. It was probably the warmest it would be until spring. Our parsnips had never been harvested from the garden and I thought it was now or never.

As Jim and I extracted the first three clusters from frozen ground, several thoughts emerged. Why did we wait so long? Why didn’t we cover the row with bales? Couldn’t we enlist the help of a guest?

Our son came to our rescue. He skillfully dug so the roots were not damaged and the shovel itself remained intact. Not a small feat. I was enjoying being bathed in the warming, slanted rays of the winter sun, but had cold hands. Now why I did not put on gloves for protection while removing handfuls of frozen soil away from the prized roots, I’ll never know.

Our harvest did get completed and yielded the longest parsnips any of us had ever seen. One guest expressed interest in being ‘gifted’ one root for use in a parsnip cake recipe.

There were more guests, more food prepared and shared after prayers were given. While I had my hands in dishwater, Jim said, “I am really enjoying myself and wonder how many more times we’ll be able to experience this,” as he is 74 and I am 69. I shared his wonder.

Late afternoon on the 26th, our last houseguests were headed out and final hugs were being shared. I flooded emotionally and could not stop the tears from flowing.

We had a wonderful Christmas and hope you did, too. Oh, I did send two parsnips to a new home, huge ones. Hope they enjoy their cake.

Love livin’ in Craig.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cliff Morrow
Community

Cliff Morrow

A celebration of the life of Cliff Morrow will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in the north gym at Tekamah-Herman High School. A lu…

Chuck Blankenbeckler
Community

Chuck Blankenbeckler

Funeral services for Chuck Blankenbeckler held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Blair. Graveside services followed…

Steven Schmidt
Community

Steven Schmidt

A celebration of the life of Steven C. Schmidt was held Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the American Legion Hall in Blair. The 45-year-old Omaha man…

Alvin Cooper
Community

Alvin Cooper

Funeral services for Alvin Cooper were held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Uehling Auditorium. Burial took place with military honors at Swaburg …

Sally Hiebenthal
Community

Sally Hiebenthal

Funeral services for Sally Hiebenthal were held Dec. 20, 2021 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial took place place at the Hoope…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News