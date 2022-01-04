The best Christmas ever

It’s Dec. 27.
All dishes are cleaned and put away. Sheets used by guests are ready to go into the dryer. ‘Sharkie’ is doing its floor cleaning dance. Meal planning centers around the leftovers.
I had so enjoyed the holiday. It was my best Christmas ever.
The memories remain. Memories of Christmas laughter, conversations and hugs are cherished.
On the evening of Dec. 23, our three houseguests brought so much food with them that ‘big cooler’ (read: outside in animal-proof containers during below-freezing nighttime temperatures) was used. A big vat of hot chili and fresh cornbread were waiting for the enjoyment of all thanks to the culinary arts of my husband. Plans for their stay were discussed in a living room bathed only in candlelight. Stories flowed.
The temperature on the 24th rose to the mid-50s. It was probably the warmest it would be until spring. Our parsnips had never been harvested from the garden and I thought it was now or never.
As Jim and I extracted the first three clusters from frozen ground, several thoughts emerged. Why did we wait so long? Why didn’t we cover the row with bales? Couldn’t we enlist the help of a guest?
Our son came to our rescue. He skillfully dug so the roots were not damaged and the shovel itself remained intact. Not a small feat. I was enjoying being bathed in the warming, slanted rays of the winter sun, but had cold hands. Now why I did not put on gloves for protection while removing handfuls of frozen soil away from the prized roots, I’ll never know.
Our harvest did get completed and yielded the longest parsnips any of us had ever seen. One guest expressed interest in being ‘gifted’ one root for use in a parsnip cake recipe.
There were more guests, more food prepared and shared after prayers were given. While I had my hands in dishwater, Jim said, “I am really enjoying myself and wonder how many more times we’ll be able to experience this,” as he is 74 and I am 69. I shared his wonder.
Late afternoon on the 26th, our last houseguests were headed out and final hugs were being shared. I flooded emotionally and could not stop the tears from flowing.
We had a wonderful Christmas and hope you did, too. Oh, I did send two parsnips to a new home, huge ones. Hope they enjoy their cake.
Love livin’ in Craig.