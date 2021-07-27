The best part of summer

Don’t know if it’s true, but the Burt County Fair seemed to have more people than usual. More families with strollers and little kids in tow. More people strolling on the walks and in line for the goodies at the 4-H kitchen.
People seemed happy and relieved just to be out. Only a handful of masks were in evidence, I assumed due to extenuating medical situations.
The weather was nearly perfect. No 100 degree days here. Saturday afternoon’s light rain did thin the crowd, but some seem to revel in it and in getting slightly wet, especially one little boy playing with sand.
A farmer commented to me that “rain in July is always appreciated.” Folks stopped to chat with people they may not have seen for two years, since the COVID skip of last year.
I don’t know about you, but I really appreciated the recharge I got from the fair. I felt a sense of community that I’ve been missing. In conversations, people seemed to deliberately avoid controversial issues. I sensed a tiredness in folks from the bad news of the world and a need to connect, positively.
After judging had been completed, I checked on the status of my multiple entries in flowers, produce and preservation. My sweet potato that was nearly two pounds did not win in the biggest category, but my first time entry of broccoli won Best of Division. As I was examining the entries of others, I had the crazy idea that an addition to the fair could be a farmer’s market stand for extra produce to be sold. Would you like to be able to buy locally grown produce at our fair?
The back of the pamphlet entitled ‘The Fair Book: Everything you wanted to know about Open Class’ captured many of the feelings I had about the fair. On Tuesday, I stopped at the fair office to inquire about the author. Sally Johnson told me her daughter, Angie Svec, wrote it. It is:
Thank You to our dedicated fair participants. Because of you, this fair is possible. Your time, energy, creativity and talents are what make every moment of the Burt County Fair worthwhile.
There are certain people in our lives who just made the world a better place. They give us hope and raise our spirits simply by being the kind of people they are. Some people stand up and champion a cause, or provide the spark, or defy the odds, or do the right thing simply because it’s right. They don’t really worry about fame or acclaim, they just think about being good friends, good neighbors and good people. We don’t say it often enough, but we are grateful to have these people in our midst.
Thank you for being you.
Yes. Thanks. Thanks for these words of encouragement. Thanks also to the Agricultural Society, superintendents, committee chairs, fair foundation, 4-H leaders, judges, participants and attendees and anyone else I forgot to list. Thank you to the Nielsen Foundation for your continued financial support. Thanks to the taxpayers who also support the fair as well as other donors.
Well, hot dry weather is coming. I better get out and water my garden if I want any chance of winning the biggest sweet potato award next year.
Look out Linda Bisanz, I’m gunning for you.
Lovin’ summer and the local events!