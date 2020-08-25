Boy are we glad to have sports back.
When the coronavirus halted play last spring, did anybody really think playing fields would be this dark for this long?
But they’re back. The softball team opened its season Thursday night and has several dates this week. The volleyball team opens its season at Lyons on Thursday while the football team makes the same trip on Friday.
Do yourself a favor and take in a game or two.
That’s if they’ll let you, of course. The COVID restrictions could change from week to week, even day to day. Fortunately, the school is doing what it can to keep its patrons informed.
But not having sports, or the usual range of sports, made it hard on everybody. Players want to play, coaches want to coach, officials want to officiate—but when you can’t it leaves a void and that void has to be filled.
Our friends in the daily newspaper world really had it tough. Imagine trying to fill space every day and there’s precious little to fill it with.
Our new colleagues at the Kearney Hub, for example, took to writing a then-and-now kind of thing every Tuesday.
A couple of weeks ago, that feature was on a past University of Nebraska-Kearney player familiar to many around here—Amy (Anderson) Wenstrom.
Longtime Hub sports editor Buck Mahoney put together a nice retrospective of her career that was capped with Wenstrom being added to the college’s sports hall of fame in 2004, an accomplishment we profiled at the time.
Part of Mahoney’s column centered on the Lopers going 40-1 in the 1990 season, Wenstrom’s senior year, and being passed over for a spot in the NCAA Div. II national tournament.
The school was in its first year at the NCAA level after many as an NAIA school and their schedule reflected the change. Their slate was populated mostly by NAIA teams, plus, UNK wasn’t yet in a conference, making NCAA competition, and recognition, harder to get.
But the powers that be did show the team a little respect. After being named an NAIA all-American after her junior season, Wenstrom was named to the all-region team as a senior after setting a UNK record for blocks in a season. She is still fourth in total blocks with 535 and racked up 1,135 career kills
The key takeaway for us is what Wenstrom said was the best thing she got out of the experience. It’s not the awards, the camaraderie, the helping build a following for the team that still exists 30 yeas later—none of that. Wenstrom said the most important thing she got out of her college career was learning how to work with people.
She’s been managing people since she left the plains of central Nebraska. Wenstrom and her family live in Farmington, Minn., where she is director of operations for a jewelry and giftware e-commerce company. She’s been with them 13 years and oversees 75 employees.
Sports has a lot of lessons to offer people, regardless of a person’s role in the sport they choose. When you’re locked out of the game, you miss out on those lessons. The Nebraska School Activities Association goes so far as to call activities “the other half of education.”
Sure, we all have our reasons for being glad sports is back—at least for awhile. But, like Wenstrom, perhaps the biggest lesson you learn is the one you don’t realize you’re getting.
See you at the game.
