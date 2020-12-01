Yes, Virginia, there will be “Fantansy of Trees,” at Burt County Museum this year.
But like most things in 2020, the tours will be different. A local spike in COVID-19 cases closed the museum to the public on Nov. 16. Museum officials considered reopening for the annual candlelight tours on the Sunday evening before Thanksgiving, but decided that having 300 or so people through the three buildings on the museum campus, including a piano recital in the schoolhouse, was not a good idea.
Instead, the 28th year of “Fantasy of Trees,” will open on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Guests planning on viewing the decorations are asked to make an appointment by calling the museum at 402-374-1505.
Museum curator Bonnie Newell said 2020 marks the 35th year of holiday decorations at the museum’s main building, the E.C. Houston House and, like most years, 250-300 volunteers have helped with decorations.
“That includes all the school kids and club members who help make things for the tour,” Newell said. “We really appreciate all their help, especially this year.”
Nearly every room in the three buildings has a tree decorated to the overall theme, “Christmas Carols.”
In the foyer of the main house, Beverly Devening starts the show with “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” A trio of smaller trees stand like the three kings, decorated with handmade ornaments. In front is a group of carolers to greet the museum’s guests.
On the way into the parlor, has a tree decorated by Becky Rogers’ first grade class at Tekamah-Herman Elementary with the theme “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” The pencil tree features Santa ornaments made by the children.
Inside, the museum staff has a group of Victorian carolers on display. Across the room is a Christmas dress worn by John Kerwin’s mother, Mary. The dress was made by former Tekamah resident Belle Hume from material John purchased in Hong Kong in 1966..
Over in the bay window, “Christmas Carols,” by Karen Jackson continues the Victorian ambiance. The fulsome tree showcases colors of amber, gold and silver. It holds ornaments and garland made from sheet music as well as miniature handmade carolers, complete with songbooks.
Over on the fireplace mantel, the theme continues with groups of tiny carolers, some with familiar faces, strolling through the minaturized town.
In the dining room, visitors are treated to “Christmas Tree Farm,” decorated by David and JoAnn Wragge. The room is trimmed in black and red with touches of green and silver from the tree decorations to the formal dining table.
The butler’s pantry is adorned with part of the Byers Choice, Ltd., Christmas doll collection offered by Vicki Ahmann and Carol Ahmann.
The tour of the main house is then routed to the basement.
In the professional room, the staff at Cottonwood Clinic has “The 12 days of Nursemas.” on display. The cleverly decorated white tree features ornaments made of specimen vials and medical tape. The tree skirt is made of exam gowns while the packages are wrapped with EKG prints.
In the laundry room, Linda Bisanz treats museum guests to “Susie Wants a Dolly.” The rustic-themed tree is full handmade sock dolls.
In the Farm Room, Mandyn, Layla and Ellie Pruess and Amber and Etta Nun have, “Penguin Pandemic.” As one might suspect, the tree—trimmed with purple and white lights—is decorated with a variety of penguins.
In the basement kitchen, Elise Camron and Amy Schroeder decorated the table with “A Gingerbread Christmas,” The table laid out reds and greens with gingerbread men and houses on display. Over by the stove, cutout cookies are waiting to be baked.
More on the museum's annual display can be found in this week's Burt County Plaindealer