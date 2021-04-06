The historic eagles still in view

You’re doing the thing—working, being with family, all of it and then...
The sweetest e-mail comes to you from Rob and Jonnie (Cameron) Andrew, our West of Herman entrepreneurs who put out the best jams and pies around. These two also have devoted many loving hours towards collecting and documenting Herman village information past and present. They are priceless, good, small town folk.
Anyway, the e-mail was titled “Eagles on Rooftop” and as many of you may have noticed, Petersen’s Bar 75 has a couple of them upon its rooftop perched majestically for all to see. These concrete staples were in Kent’s vision back when we started the business as he wanted to recreate the memory for all from the days when the original eagles made their home atop Miller’s Garage in Herman with owners Wayne and Flo as stewards. Bitters Critters in Tekamah made these fine birds of prey in replica for us and did an outstanding job of it.
Now, back to the e-mail. Jonnie (she had written the e-mail, turns out) was trying to figure out the above information about where the eagles had stood back in the day and even had a cute memory penned about how Rob used to “accidentally” shoot at the eagles when attempting to hit pigeons with pellets from his BB gun in the 50’s. Something else Rob remembered was that possibly Wayne and Flo Miller’s gas station used the large birds as symbols for their brand of gasoline at the time. Kent concurred that it was indeed White Eagle Gasoline. It is also all agreed upon that the original eagles are long gone and possibly the very earliest ones had to be replaced at least once due to “ahem” erosion, both natural and man made (giggle).
So there you have it! Eagle discussion closed, unless more wonderful information is out there and I hope there is. And for now, please make sure you glance up (just a glance, please) at the roof of the PB 75 building on your way to the stoplight (that’s right) in Herman. Those eagles are firmly, dependably there for the past, the present and the future, barring any erosion (wink).