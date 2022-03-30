 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The joy of simple things
The joy of simple things

Well, isn’t that lovely.

Yesterday was granddaughter, Ruby Jean’s 14th birthday. She’s such a good little lady who is smart, kind, witty and fun. She loves softball and all things Disney.

Ruby’s a beauty. So, a few of us celebrated her with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cheesecake, the new Spiderman movie and most importantly, a healthy snuggling of sweet Bodie Lee, her six-week-old baby brother. It was lovely.

Sitting in daddy Gabe’s house, rocking, watching, feeling the evening’s warmth was just what we all needed, it seems. Simple times and simple joys. Things that really matter the most when in each other’s company.

Then, getting into my car in the latter part of the early evening to trek back to my country home I was pleasantly gifted with the realization that the sky was still light. What a nice touch to a beautiful time.

Very simple. Very lovely.

