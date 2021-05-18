The most wonderful time

It’s the busiest time of the year.
Okay, maybe between Thanksgiving and Christmas with the shopping and the events and the enjoying of the reason for the season, okay, maybe that is the busiest, most wonderful time of the year. But Maytime, springtime, has to be a close second.
What with field work, graduation parties, end of the school year programs, ball games, testing, senior”itis”, weddings, yard work, gardening, field trips, repairs on farm equipment, outside gatherings large and small, vacation planning/anticipating, fixing on feedlots—all this while dodging rain drops—well, let’s just say we’re all a bit engaged in something and it’s all really, mostly fun. Phew, that was a long sentence.
And it’s all true, these next few months fly by so quickly because we love every single minute of the togetherness and the stuff. Did COVID bring us all closer to appreciating it all? That’s a possibility, although around these parts, good folks have pretty much always loved warm weather activities because let’s face it, winters can get long and we totally pack a lot in while we can. We’re geared like that.
So, once this rain stops this morning I think I’ll go pull a few weeds (the outdoors will smell like heaven), listen to the birds, absorb my surroundings then prepare for a grad party that will be at PB 75 this evening. Busy things to do that leave me feeling content.
Have a beautiful, busy week and may God bless your sweet days.