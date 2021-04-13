The smart move

They went and did it. They made it so families will have to do without a municipal swimming pool for the second year in a row.
But before anybody gets too up in arms about Tekamah City Council’s decision Thursday night to cancel the pool season, there are some things that need remembered.
Since 1931, 90 years ago, the city has had two swimming pools. Two. We certainly have gotten our money’s worth out of this one, having been in use for half a century. But it also is showing its age and has been for years. The city has thrown good money after bad for a decade, at least, as a way to avoid the big ticket spend of building a new pool.
Last fall, city voters said they’d help foot the bill for a new one, even after learning a projected million dollar grant would not be available, at least right away.
In the view of this council and several others, the pool has never been a dollars-and-cents thing. It’s always been a quality-of-life thing. But for the last several seasons, the quality hasn’t been there. That shows itself in declining participation. City officials have done what they could to keep the place going but it’s condition has continued to deteriorate.
The decision to close wasn’t easy and it wasn’t made lightly. Council members know closing the pool wont sit well with a lot of people, but that comes with the territory when you sit where they sit.
Council member Matt Cass is right when he says kids are only young for a short time and right again when he called the pool a safe haven for some.
But it doesn’t make sense to spend at least $30,000 on the pool, just to get it open, when you can only have it for half a season.
Nothing will make people look to the future faster than seeing construction started, seeing a hole in the ground.
It’s time to get this show on the road.