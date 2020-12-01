Editor,
The COVID-19 Tornado blew in with no warning. It was unwanted and uninvited and is staying too long.
Leaving devastation, destruction, total disabling effects and millions of deaths in its wake, this is not a joke or a hoax. If you think it is, you’re in denial and not living in reality. Coronavirus effects are very real, emotional, social, physical, mental and all five senses are affected: hearing, taste, touch, smell and sight.
It is so scary when you lungs are fighting to breathe. It takes over all your vital organs and attacks your system where you are most vulnerable.
I am sure you have read or heard about all the symptoms of this terrible virus. I have experienced every symptom for 24 hours every day. The virus attacked my lungs. I had to be on an antibiotic and two steroids to get through this virus.
The virus takes over your whole body. It is extreme fatigue, exhaustion, mental weakness and total confusion—which I call COVID brain fog. I had no energy to do anything. I have had the misfortune of experiencing this horrible virus. I can tell you that it is not a hoax, it is very real. The symptoms are very serious and can last for months. Every day your body is fighting a scary war against the virus, never knowing what to expect each day of your life.
My life drastically changed, starting on Oct. 28. It has never been the same and this terrible virus has changed me.
Every experience that you encounter in your life changes you. This experience is a life-or-death matter that needs to be taken seriously. Every precious moment and memory in our life is priceless. The small stuff does not matter.
I Pray for the moment when this coronavirus tornado is completely over so I can love, hug, kiss and be with family—husband, son, daughter-in-law, grandsons, aunts and uncles and friends. I count my blessings that I had support and help from my family and friends with driving me to doctor appointments, phone calls, food, and get-well wishes, but no personal contact. I thank all of you and I really appreciated your support during this terrible experience.
Every day you do not know if you will live or die, lonely with no family around. I am so very thankful for all the heroes on the front lines. First responders, health professionals, hospital personnel and staff; just remember that you are saving lives.
This tornado storm can be repeated. Everyone please do what you must to keep all of us healthy and safe from this coronavirus. The goal is to end this storm forever. Save mankind, all lives matter.
Please be safe and healthy because no one knows when, or if, the coronavirus storm will attack your life.
Too many people have lost loved ones because of this pandemic. I am trying to survive each day, which is a challenge.
Have a healthy and safe end of this year.