Memorial services for Thelma Brink are pending with Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. She passed away Nov. 3, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health and Rehab Center in Fremont. She was 95.
Thelma Mae was born October 21, 1926, to John and Hilda (Deman) Hansen northeast of Lyons. She attended grade school at Bacon School and high school at Blackbird until finishing her last year and graduating from Lyons High School in 1943. Following graduation, Thelma went to Omaha and worked at Boys Town and Mutual of Omaha.
On December 16, 1944, Thelma married Kenneth Brink in Kansas. To this union were born three children: Gregory, Denise and Bradley.
Thelma went on to work at Citizens Bank of Decatur and First National Bank of Lyons for 43 years. She was a 50-year member of Eastern Star and served as treasurer for many organizations. She belonged to and was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church.
Thelma always had a smile and welcomed everyone into her home. She was at her best when surrounded by family and loved ones and looked forward to the next adventure, especially if it involved her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; sister, Kathryn Frey.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Denise (Roger) Svendsen of Lincoln; sons, Gregg (Cherlyn) Brink of Lakewood, Colorado, Brad (Jill) Brink of Lyons; grandchildren, Dorian (Adam) Garcia, Eric Brink, Graham (Kerry) Svendsen, Seth (Sarah) Svendsen, Kyle (Sharon) Brink, Kelly (Megan) Brink, Beau (Jordan) Brink and 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Necas; nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
