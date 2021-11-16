They do it for us

Frank Korshoj has a picture of himself from February 1953.
He’d been drafted and was leaving for induction into the U.S. Army.
The photo also shows his mother leaning against a door jamb as he is leaving.
In a column he submitted to the Nebraska Legionnaire newspaper in October of 2017, he wrote:
I have never seen her looking that sad. All of my family and friends who have seen the picture agree.
This exemplifies what took place in millions of homes all across America starting with World War I and up to the present day.
And now the real sadness begins as thousands of our troops are listed as Killed in Action. Most are brought home for a family burial. Loved ones can then visit and decorate the graves on a regular basis and have some small bit of closure.
But some of our heroes have had a much sadder ending.
I served in Germany with HQS First Infantry Division, Army of Occupation in 1954. I was a member of its color guard which was invited to Omaha Beach for the 10th anniversary of D-Day. After the ceremony, I walked through the cemetery where 9,387 American war heroes are buried.
Other heroes are buried all over the world. The vast majority of the graves have never had a visit from their loved ones. The loved ones have never been able to stand by the grave and “talk” to their fallen hero and then, after the “visit,” say a prayer with him and then walk away in tears, still with a heart full of sadness, but maybe a small feeling of closure.
Now my final chapter of the sadness and tragedies of war. For the men and women who came home wounded and maimed, many will depend on others for love and care for the rest of their lives. They have a lot of adjusting to do.
For the thousands who came home with PTSD, their struggles are only beginning. I hope and pray treatments will be successful and they may live normal lives.
Lest we forget the pain and sorrow of the MIA families and loved ones who have questions that may never be answered. Where are the remains? Could they be n a remote prison? These thoughts will be in their minds until their death.
Here and practically everywhere else in the nation, Veterans Day was celebrated last week. While we take time to thank veterans for all they’ve done for us, Korshoj offers the reminder that not everyone gets to come home. While some gave the ultimate sacrifice, what President Lincoln called, “the last full measure of devotion,” many still languish in foreign prisons or their bodies remain unidentified, even unfound.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps captain Chuck Kahlandt spoke of his experiences as a combat officer in Vietnam during his speech in Tekamah Thursday. Among the things that has stuck with him was something he saw one of his men writing. Among the lines was the question, “They paid the price, but what did they buy?”
As Kahlandt said, they bought our freedom.
Kahlandt said that men and women around the world, many who are far from their families, continue to defend us 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
If we cannot muster gratitude for that, then gratitude does not exist within us.
—MJ