Thinclads compete at Logan View

Known as one of the tougher track meets in the area, the Logan View Invitational lived up to its billing April 14.
While windy conditions may have cut down on the times and distances, it didn’t limit the competitive nature of the participants.
Tekaamh-Herman's girls finished fifth with 37 points while the boys finished eighth with eight points.
Emma Wakehouse led the Tiger charge on the track. She placed second in both the 100-meter dash, timed in 13.3 seconds and the 400, with a clocking of 1:05.2.
Wakehouse also ran a leg on two relay teams. She teamed with Kaitlyn Quick, Lacey Petersen and Preslee Hansen to win the 4x100 relay in 55.4 seconds and teamed with Quick, Kenzie Alexander and Halle Olsen to take fourth in the 4x400 at 4:39.9.
Olsen notched a third place finish in high jump, clearing 4’08”. Alexander completed the Tiger scoring with a sixth-place finish in the 400, timed in 1:10.3.
Cole Bottger had the best individual finish for the Tiger boys, touring the 800 in 2:16.5 for fifth place.
Reece Williams placed sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 36’ 10” while Dawson Schram took sixth in the discus with a throw of 109’.
Williams and Schram teamed with Tyler Hightree and Isaac Ruwe to take fourth in the 4x100-meter relay, timed in 50.0 seconds.
The Tiger tracksters are back in action on Tuesday, April 20 for their lone home varsity meet of the season. Field events are slated for a 1 p.m. start.