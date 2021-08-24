Third inning dooms Tiger nine in opener against A-G

It came down to one inning.
Tekamah-Herman’s young softball team played evenly with a senior-dominated team from Ashland-Greenwood in the regular season opener for both schools on Thursday evening. But an eight-run explosion in the third inning helped propel the visiting Bluejays to a 10-2 win over the Tigers in five innings.
Jenna Voskamp took the loss in the circle for the Tigers.
Hannah Rief led the Tiger offense with a triple and a single while driving in a run.
Emma Wakehouse, Sammie Brodersen and Jenna Voskamp each hit safely for the Tigers, with Wakehouse and Brodersen scoring the two Tiger runs. Lacey Petersen, Ryan Braniff and Rachel Sadler also reached base safely for the Tigers.
Moving forward, Tekamah-Herman has a busy week planned. On Monday they traveled to Weeping Water to take part in a triangular which also involves Fort Calhoun. Thursday, they travel to West Point for a triangular with 2020 Class C state champion Guardian Angels Central Catholic and East Husker Conference rival Highway 91. They finish the week on Saturday with an appearance at the GACC Invitational which begins at 9 a.m.
The 2021 high school softball got underway for Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers on Tuesday with a jamboree game at Fort Calhoun.
It took a full game, but a four-run rally in the seventh inning propelled Tekamah-Herman to a 6-4 win over the Pioneers.
Braniff got the win in relief. Wakehouse led the Tiger offense with a 4-4 performance, including a pair of doubles while scoring a pair of runs. Brodersen and Emilia Evasic each smacked a double, with Evasic’s rap driving in a pair of runs that gave the Tigers the lead for good.
Petersen also hit safely for the Tigers. Also reaching base for T-H were Sadler, Bailey Holiday and Olivia Chatt. Holiday, Chatt, Petersen and Evasic each scored a run.