‘Third party’ may have damaged pipeline that exploded, utility says

“Third party damage,” is believed to be the cause of a natural gas pipeline explosion north of Oakland on Christmas Eve. The pipeline, operated by Northern Natural Gas Co., blew up Friday afternoon, Dec. 24, causing a fire that could be seen for miles.
Based on the company’s initial investigation at the scene, a series of scores and gouges were found across the impacted pipeline segment, indicating that the damage may have been caused from a third party working in the area, said company spokesman Mike Loeffler. He said an exact confirmation of the cause of the incident will take several weeks.
According to a news release from the Burt County Office of Emergency Management, 911 callers reported hearing a loud boom and seeing fire and heavy smoke coming from a farm field about 2 miles west of Highway 77, between Oakland and Lyons along County Road P.
Burt County Emergency manager Andrew Donawa said Lyons and Oakland fire department units quickly responded, arriving on scene within eight minutes of dispatch. The first Lyons fire engine arriving at the scene reported finding smoke and fire and heard a loud humming sound. Donawa said it took approximately two and a half hours to control the fire.
No injuries were reported and there was no need for evacuations or road closures, Loeffler said. The explosion created a temporary service disruption for three customers.
The Lyons Fire Department reported the explosion about 3:30 p.m., Loeffler said.
Northern Natural Gas personnel worked to close valves to allow the fire to burn out on its own.
Loeffler said the likelihood that a third party may have caused the damage is a stark reminder to all persons, including those who till and plow fields, that the state One Call system should be notified prior to any excavation. The One Call center can be contacted through a toll-free three-digit number, 811. Using the One Call underground utility locate service is the primary way to prevent pipeline damage.
Northern owns and operates the largest interstate natural gas pipeline system in the United States, a 14,700-mile system that stretches across 11 states, from the Permian Basin in Texas to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
In addition to fire companies from Lyons and Oakland, also on the scene were Burt County Sheriff’s Office, Oakland Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.