 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Third party’ may have damaged pipeline that exploded, utility says
featured top story

‘Third party’ may have damaged pipeline that exploded, utility says

pipeline fire-cmyk

Fire from a natural gas pipeline explosion on Christmas Eve could be seen for miles.

 Mike Wood/Burt County Plaindealer

“Third party damage,” is believed to be the cause of a natural gas pipeline explosion north of Oakland on Christmas Eve. The pipeline, operated by Northern Natural Gas Co., blew up Friday afternoon, Dec. 24, causing a fire that could be seen for miles.

Based on the company’s initial investigation at the scene, a series of scores and gouges were found across the impacted pipeline segment, indicating that the damage may have been caused from a third party working in the area, said company spokesman Mike Loeffler. He said an exact confirmation of the cause of the incident will take several weeks.

According to a news release from the Burt County Office of Emergency Management, 911 callers reported hearing a loud boom and seeing fire and heavy smoke coming from a farm field about 2 miles west of Highway 77, between Oakland and Lyons along County Road P.

Burt County Emergency manager Andrew Donawa said Lyons and Oakland fire department units quickly responded, arriving on scene within eight minutes of dispatch. The first Lyons fire engine arriving at the scene reported finding smoke and fire and heard a loud humming sound. Donawa said it took approximately two and a half hours to control the fire.

No injuries were reported and there was no need for evacuations or road closures, Loeffler said. The explosion created a temporary service disruption for three customers.

The Lyons Fire Department reported the explosion about 3:30 p.m., Loeffler said.

Northern Natural Gas personnel worked to close valves to allow the fire to burn out on its own.

Loeffler said the likelihood that a third party may have caused the damage is a stark reminder to all persons, including those who till and plow fields, that the state One Call system should be notified prior to any excavation. The One Call center can be contacted through a toll-free three-digit number, 811. Using the One Call underground utility locate service is the primary way to prevent pipeline damage.

Northern owns and operates the largest interstate natural gas pipeline system in the United States, a 14,700-mile system that stretches across 11 states, from the Permian Basin in Texas to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

In addition to fire companies from Lyons and Oakland, also on the scene were Burt County Sheriff’s Office, Oakland Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kim Miller
Community

Kim Miller

  • Updated

Word has been received of the death of Tekamah man Kim Miller. He passed away at home Dec. 17, 2020, at the age of 66. The family is honoring …

Community

Loretta Holiday

Word has been received of the death of Loretta Holiday. The Tekamah woman passed away Dec. 14, 2020, at Prairie Grove Health and Rehab in Prai…

Helen Drummond
Community

Helen Drummond

Private family services are planned for Helen Drummond. A celebration of life service for the Lyons woman will be held at a later date. The 72…

Don Paulson
Community

Don Paulson

Graveside services for Don Paulson will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Craig Cemetery. Rev. Wes Hafner will officiate. A celeb…

Joyce Raver
Community

Joyce Raver

Joyce Elliott Raver, 79 years, of Oakland, passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 14, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland, where she ha…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News