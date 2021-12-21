Third time a charm for getting a road closed?

The third time may be the charm for Silver Creek Township residents trying to get a portion of County Road 25 vacated.
Following a public hearing at its Dec. 14 meeting, Burt County Board of Supervisors directed Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka to draft a resolution vacating part of the road between County Roads K and L. The board expects to vote on the resolution at its Dec. 28 meeting.
Sought for a number of years by Todd Feltz, who owns property along the road, the measure had always been turned down by supervisors. They cited the need for fire and other emergency crews to have access to the area. Concerns also were raised that closing the road would landlock a neighboring parcel.
This time, Feltz had solutions. He said a settlement has been reached with the neighbor for a reciprocal access easement. Feltz’s attorney, matt Munderloh, said the easement has not yet been filed in the deeds office, but will be once the road is vacated.
To promote emergency access, Munderloh said no gate will be installed at 25’s intersection with County Road K.
“There will be free and ready access for fire departments,” he said.
Munderloh said vacating the road might make it more accessible for emergency vehicles because Feltz intends to improve the condition of the road.
“I am not against the fire department’s concerns,” Feltz said. “I’m with them all the way. Figuring out access is the issue.”
He said a gate originally was proposed to protect two culverts at 25th and k. If the culverts aren’t protected, he said, “the fie department can’t get down that road. I want them to have access.”
Brett Johnson, an area resident, said he sees both sides of the issue.
He said only an all-wheel drive utility vehicle could use the road in its present condition.
“Any plans, in my opinion, only improve access,” Johnson said. “I can’t get my pickup through there now.”
In other business during its Dec. 14 meeting, the county board:
—Delayed public hearings called to address conditional use permit applications for three proposed telecommunications towers. The board also postponed a public hearing on proposed changes to the county’s zoning regulations relative to wind energy generation.
County Attorney Edmond Talbot said the delays were all for the same reason. Namely, that not enough of the residents in the affected areas were given proper notice of the meetings. Those people include some who live in adjoining counties.
No new date for any of the hearings was set.
—Passed Resolution 2021-33 which sets a public hearing on Jan. 11, 2022, to hear opinions on vacating County Road 21 between County Roads R and S east of Lyons. The vacated stretch would run seven-tenths of a mile south from Road S.
A road study conducted Nov. 17-25 showed 33 travelers used that part of the road. Vacating it, Chytka said, would add three miles to a trip.
—Granted one of two requests for disbursement from Burt County Economic Development Corp. Both requests were for commercial renovation grants.
Under the program, applicants can receive up to 50 percent of the low bid for their projects. While the applicant can still choose which bid to accept, BCED will only fund half of the low bid. A cap of $15,000 is placed on any single project.
The Pump Shop will receive $3,200 to help pay for a new front door and windows on the company’s building at the south end of Tekamah. The new fixtures replace the door and windows that were original to the building when it was constructed in 1972.
In the other, Dale Jones requested $15,000 to help make repairs to the roof and replace some windows in an apartment building on north Oakland Ave. The low bid for the work was $39,084. Plans call for an Airbnb and an office on the main floor with apartments on the second floor.
The board wanted additional information, which could come from a BCED meeting last week, before deciding.
—Appointed Joan Bucy and Audrey Unwin to second terms on the Burt County Extension Board. Graig McElmuray was appointed to a first term, replacing Bill Method who reached the limit of his terms.