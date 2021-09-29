Threads Across Nebraska features 'sew' many things

The Nebraska State Quilt Guild is holding its Threads Across Nebraska event Oct. 8-9, in the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds located at 3807 Avenue N in Kearney. This is the 16th annual affair, said NSQG board member and chief event organizer LeAnne Killian of Kearney.
Threads Across Nebraska attracts quilters from all around the state. They attend the two-day convention in order to meet friends old and new, to share a passion and fellowship and to learn new things about the avocation they all love.
Attractions at this year’s event include a showcase of more than 150 quilts, classes, vendors and the annual featured quilter – basically a guest of honor. Killian said she has already received 150 quilts from around Nebraska to register into the show. She expects that number to grow in the days leading up to the experience.
“We average anywhere from 175 to 200 quilts each show,” she said. This number could see significant growth, though. “People are very anxious to get out and do things this year.”
Quilts have come in from members of more than 20 local guilds in Nebraska. Not all are affiliates of the state guild, but membership isn’t a requirement to register a quilt for Threads Across Nebraska, Killian said. You also don’t have to be a quilt queen to get into the show. There will be quilts on display representing all levels of proficiency, she said. There will be as many novice quilts as expert quilts.
The classes will be taught by adepts in their field. These will cover both days of the convention. Rose Mapel of Cozad will be hosting a class each day dealing with various aspects of the increasingly popular barn quilts. Also on hand is Mary Olson, who will be giving instruction on the fun, “take along” project known as English paper piecing.
At this time, there were 22 vendors from all around Nebraska, as well as from Iowa, Missouri and Kansas planning to set up shop at the event. These include Calico Annie’s Quilt Shop from Fullerton, Nebraska, Bloomin’ Minds of Council Bluffs, Liberty Homestead out of Kingsville, Missouri, and Among Friends of Topeka, Kansas. According to Killian they will have a diverse selection of fabric, patterns, books, antique quilts and sewing accessories.
Attending this year’s Threads Across Nebraska as their featured quilter is Scott A. Flanagan owner of 4th and Main Designs in Fremont. Flanagan has been involved with quilting for 25 years and has amassed a collection of more than 150 quilts. He has made more than 300 quilts personally. Recently, Flanagan released his first book, “Charming Jelly Roll Quilts.” He will have copies available for purchase and for him to autograph.
The NSQG sponsors the gathering each year. A non-profit organization, the Guild seeks to continue and preserve the art as well as boost education and creativeness. The money made by the get-together goes towards those efforts. The Guild also donates 15% of the proceeds to the Friends of the International Quilt Study Center & Museum. Located at UNL, the IQSC researches the cultural and artistic significance of quilts. It is an academic program of the Department of Textiles, Merchandising & Fashion Design in the university’s College of Education and Human Sciences. There will be quilt raffle as part of the fundraising.
Everyone who enjoys quilts and quilting is invited to the event, Killian said. It starts at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8. The doors close on the show at 6 p.m., Friday but will re-open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Fellowship and sharing will continue during the show’s downtime, though.
Killian said anyone with questions is welcome to contact her at llkillion@gmail.com. It’s not too late to participate, she said.