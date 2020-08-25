Shane and Jill McCluskey of Tekamah are getting settled into their brand new house. Just over a year ago, the couple was blessed with the arrival of their twins – Wesley and Libby.
“They instantly outgrew their house,” said Kelly Adamson, executive director of the Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation. Three Rivers is a Nebraska private, non-profit corporation designed to assist qualified, low-to-moderate income families with the expenses of purchasing a home.
At the time, the couple was living in a two-bedroom home on 12th Street. It would have been a bit crowded with two adults, two growing children and a springer spaniel in their current residence.
Hearing of the dilemma, the proactive staff at Three Rivers offered to help the McCluskeys find a more suitable abode. They were able to do so thanks to a grant Adamson had acquired through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
The two-year grant is funded by the Nebraska Approved Housing Trust Fund. Three Rivers had been awarded the money in December of 2018. They had been waiting for a chance to put it to good use.
The staff approached the McCluskey family about participating in the New Construction program offered through Three Rivers. Through the program sanctions the purchase of a lot and the building of a new house for qualified participants.
First, the family had to qualify. To do so, they had to show they earned less than 120 percent of the Area Median Income in Burt County. The AMI for Burt County ranges from $60,240 for one person to $113,520 for a household of eight people. With their newest additions, the McCluskeys were well within the range for a four-person household.
The next step was to obtain a Single Family Mortgage from a qualified lender and provide a preapproval letter from that lender. There were no bumps on that road, either. Then, their lender appraised the property and submitted a copy to Three Rivers.
After that, it was just wait for the approval and then get busy building. They did have to complete a Homebuyer’s Education Workshop prior to the loan closing. But, it is provided through the Readiness-Education-Awareness-Collaborative for Homebuyers and Homeowners (REACH) Program and easy to do.
Shane said it was a simple application process that took about a year to complete. The family applied in June of 2019 and moved into their new home on R Street in July 2020.
“We are really thankful for the opportunity to be able to participate in the program,” said Jill. “I would recommend this program to anyone - it’s a great prospect.”
The New Construction program is currently underway exclusively in Tekamah. The McCluskey house is one of three new houses slated to be built before the end of 2021.
According to Adamson, the next plot has already been lined up for the program. This one is located on L Street.
“We choose lots that are in a good location,” she said. “Those that have a good bone structure for homes and streets around them.”
The success of this program speaks to the need for further affordable housing projects in the area, Adamson said. In fact, the Tekamah Housing study showed a need for 20 new houses in the next five years, she said.
“We are doing our due diligence to get these projects,” Adamson said. “We’ve been jumping through hoops recently to acquire funding.”
There are a few caveats for the New Construction program. The possible funding assistance provided through the program will be development subsidy or down payment assistance or a combination of both, but not to exceed $75,000. The grant assistance is a 0 percent loan which requires no payments during the course of homeownership by those receiving the grant. The New Construction program is not eligible in special flood hazard areas. Finally, the contractor puts in basic lighting and plumbing fixtures; but, the purchaser can customize by paying the difference.
The current maximum cost of a new home in the program is $227,000. The applicant is responsible for a home mortgage of $152,000. That is why only specific lots in town will be selected for the program, Adamson said.
“It is hard to put a $227,000 house next to a dilapidated house,” she said. “All around most won’t want to live next to that kind of situation.”
For more information about the New Construction program and the other affordable housing programs offered through Three Rivers, visit its website at threerivershousing.net.