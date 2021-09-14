Three Rivers nets $400K in grants from DED

Three Rivers Housing Development Corp., based in Tekamah, has been awarded $400,000 in grants from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
The grants, announced Thursday, are part of approximately $12.8 million in awards under the 2021 annual cycle of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
The NAHTF was established in 1996 as a financial resource to help communities tackle local housing needs. The presence of quality housing that is available to citizens and families at all income levels is an important ingredient for growth, local vitality, economic opportunity and quality of life.
Available to units of local units of government, public housing authorities, community action agencies, nonprofit organizations and for-profits working in conjunction with one of these entities, NAHTF dollars can be applied to support an array of housing-related projects. Building new units, rehabilitating the existing housing stock and supporting first-time homebuyers through down payment assistance are all examples of how the NAHTF can be harnessed to pursue housing goals.
Kelly Adamson, executive director at Three Rivers, said the grants are earmarked for two projects. One grant, for $360,000, will fund the Purchase Rehab Resale Program.
The program, targeted at Burt County, is designed to assist homeowners at or below 120 percent of average media income in purchasing an existing home that is in need of costly repairs, such as roof, windows, HVAC, electrical or plumbing. Three Rivers will purchase the home, make the repairs and sell the home to a potential homeowner. An accompanying down payment assistance program will offset the rehab costs.
The goal of the program, Adamson said, is to rid the homeowner of the cost of burdesome repairs that can hinder homeownership.
A second grant, worth $40,000, is for technical assistance that will assist Three Rivers in hiring a third person hired and trained. Former director Pam Thomsen is planning to retire in 2022. The grant will help Three Rivers fund another salary and training classes a new staff member will need to attend.
The awards announced Thursday—totaling $12,802,950 across 34 individual projects and over two dozen applicants—will be applied to the development of nearly 400 housing units, with plans involving a mixture of new builds, home rehabilitations and homebuyer assistance. The awards also will support technical assistance efforts to five nonprofits whose mission is to improve affordable housing in their service areas.
In all, the NAHTF has helped Nebraska communities build, rehabilitate and connect homebuyers to literally thousands of quality and affordable homes since its inception, a DED spokesman said.
“The importance of the NAHTF program to Nebraska’s economic vitality simply cannot be overstated,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “You can travel to places throughout Nebraska and see entire neighborhoods that have been built or impacted with support from this funding source. It is an essential tool in our goal of tackling the housing shortage and ensuring all our communities have the economic resources and opportunities they need to thrive.”