Three Tigers named all-East Husker

When your conference puts four teams into the state tournament and another makes a district final, it can be difficult for a 7-16 ball club to get anybody posted to an all-conference team.
Of course, when your top candidate sets three new school records it certainly helps.
It did for Tekamah-Herman sophomore Preslee Hansen who was posted to the third team when all-East Husker Conference teams were released recently.
Tiger head coach David Eriksen called Hansen’s selection a major accomplishment, especially for a sophomore.
“It’s no secret she was part of the reason for our team’s increase in wins and our overall competitive play this season,” Eriksen said.
Hansen was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points per game. Despite being one of its smaller players, she also was the team’s second-leading rebounder, averaging better than five per game. Her 41 assists were high for the Tigers, as were her five blocked shots.
She set new school marks for steals in a game, 13; steals in a season, 106; and steals in a career, 170 with two seasons still to play.
One of the top concerns for the 2022-23 season is finding additional scoring. Graduation will claim two of their three top scorers in Kaitlyn Quick and Elena Jetensky and their first option off the bench in Aubrynn Sheets.
Quick was the team’s second-leading scorer at 7.8 points per game and its number-three rebounder with 3.4 per contest. Jetensky led the team in rebounding with 7.3 per game and provided a solid defensive presence in the post.
“We do lose three seniors who provided a lot for the team,” Eriksen said. “All three provided quality minutes and did a nice job defensively.”
Eriksen expects Hansen to continue to improve her game while several of the team’s younger players will have to step into bigger roles.
His said his biggest concern heading into next season is being able to defend the post and finding additional scoring.
“Our ability to have multiple players scoring has been our problem for some time, so hopefully we can work on that and develop new chemistry as a team,” he said. “Playing time, starting spots, and roles are up for grabs so I am anxious to see how competitive it gets this summer.”
Hansen and Stanton’s Sylvia Cunningham were the first all-conference selections who didn’t play for a state tournament team, a district finalist or a team in the top 16 of the final wildcard standings.
East Husker all-conference squads were dominated by North Bend Central and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family who each forwarded state championship clubs. Both schools had four players named to various all-conference squads.
Oakland-Craig, who placed third in Class C2, also had four girls named to the all-conference teams, led by Chaney Nelson who was selected to the first team and Sadie Nelson who was selected to the second team. Syd Guzinski and Adi Rennerfeldt were named to the honorable mention list.
The BRLD girls, who suffered a one-point loss in the opening round to Lincoln Lutheran, eventual Class C1 runner-up, were led by Jordan Snyder who was selected to the first team. Alyssa Buchholz was named to the second team.
2022 All-East Husker
Conference
Girls First Team
Jordan Snyder, BRLD, Sr.; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, So.; Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Sr.; Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, Jr.; Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central, Sr.; Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, Jr.
Girls Second Team
Alyssa Buchholz, BRLD, Sr.; Kennedy Settje, Clarkson-Leigh, Sr.; Paige Beller, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Sr.; Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig, Jr.; Maya Dolliver, Pender, Fr.; Avery Wegner, Pender, So.
Girls Third Team
Lexi Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Sr.; Caitlyn Heise, Pender, Sr.; Sylvia Cunningham, Stanton, Sr.; Preslee Hansen, Tekamah-Herman, So.; Emma Heller, Wisner-Pilger, Jr.; Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, Sr.
Girls Honorable Mention
Howells-Dodge: Blair Fiala, Jr.; Humphrey/LHF: Halle Beller, Jr.; Madison: Claudia Rivera Saldana, Sr.; North Bend Central: Lindsey Emanuel, Fr., Madison Bishop, Jr.; Oakland-Craig: Syd Guzinski, Jr., Adi Rennerfeldt, Fr.; Stanton: Savannah Siebrandt, Sr.; Twin River: Delaney Reeg, So.; West Point-Beemer: Jadyn Meiergerd, Sr., Campbell Snodgrass, Fr.; Wisner-Pilger: Camryn Bellar, Jr.
There was nearly as much traffic on the boys’ side.
The conference was paced by the C2 state champions from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Howells-Dodge also made the C2 field but were knocked out in the first round by Humphrey. Oakland-Craig was a C2 district finals while Clarkson/Leigh made a Class C1 district final.
The Tigers, who went 7-16 on the year, saw Brock Rogers named to the second team while Jed Hoover reached honorable mention status.
Tiger coach Taylor Klein said it was great to see two of his seniors honored.
“They’ve worked hard to get where they’re at and it is well deserved,” he said.
Rogers and Hoover, along with classmates Kaleb Quick and Noah Stahr all have helped build the program.
“They have put in a ton of work and energy into building this program over the four years they were here and they’re definitely leaving it in a good place,” he added. “They’ve all impacted it in their different ways that have helped us grow as a team and with the development of the younger players around them.”
Rogers, a third-team all-conference choice a year ago, leaves as the school’s number two scorer all-time. His 358 points as a senior pushed his career count to 1,299, trailing only Trevor Bryant in that category. Among his career count is a school record 164 three-point field goals.
His 15.6 points per game average had Rogers leading the team in scoring for the fourth year in a row. His 6.6 rebounds per game average trailed Quick by two-tenths of a rebound. Quick hauled in a team leading 157 rebounds while Rogers rounded up 152. Rogers also led his team with 75 assists, averaging 3.3 per game.
Hoover, an honorable mention choice for the second year in a row, also left his name in the T-H record books. His 73 steals this year is a new school record, his 10 in a single game ties another school mark. He finished his career with 168 steals which is second all-time.
Hoover also was handy at the offensive end. The team’s second leading scorer with a 13.7 points per game average, Hoover tallied 314 points, moving his career total to 915, good for seventh on the all-time charts.
Quick was the third Tiger to average double-figure scoring, averaging 11 points per game.
The departure of his seniors leaves some pretty big shoes to fill, Klein said.
“We’ll have a good group of players next year that will attack that together,” he said. “They’ll have to learn to play together as a unit and rely on solid defense to put us in position to win.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the C2 state champions, led the conference with six all-league selections. Jason Sjuts was a repeat selection to the first team and he was joined this year by his twin brother, Jacob.
Blake Sindelar from Howells-Dodge also was a repeat first team selection.
The Oakland-Craig boys were led by first-teamer Carson Thomsen, Grant Seagren was named honorable mention.
Elliott Nottlemann was BRLD’s lone boys selection, named to the second team.
2022 All-East Husker
Conference
Boys First Team
Jared Novotny, Clarkson-Leigh, Sr.; RJ Bayer, Howells-Dodge, Sr.; Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge, Sr.; Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Sr.; Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Sr.; Carson Thomsen, Oakland-Craig, Sr.
Boys Second Team
Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD, Jr.; Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman, Sr.; Asher Endorf, North Bend Central, So.; Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend Central, So.; Keegan Doggett, West Point-Beemer, Sr.; Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, Sr.
Boys Third Team
Carter Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, Sr.; Eli Hayes, Clarkson-Leigh, Sr.; Parker Krusemark, Stanton, Sr.; Miguel Perez, West Point-Beemer, Sr.; Spencer Batenhorst, Wisner-Pilger, Sr.; Jack Knust, Wisner-Pilger, Jr.
Boys Honorable Mention
Howells-Dodge: Lance Brester, Jr., Gavin Nelson Sr.; Humphrey/LHF: Cooper Beller, Sr., Sage Frauendorfer, Jr., Ethan Keller, Sr., Kyle Preister Sr.; Madison: Diego Gastelum, Jr.; North Bend Central: Brodey Johnson, Sr.; Oakland-Craig: Grant Seagren, Jr.; Stanton: Abraham Larson, Sr.; Tekamah-Herman: Jed Hoover, Sr.; Twin River: Kirk Hebda, So.; West Point-Beemer: Riley Penrose, Sr.