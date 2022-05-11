Three vote margin wins District 7 primary

Three votes.
That’s what advanced Carl Pearson to November’s general election.
The incumbent District 7 representative on the Burt County Board of Supervisors won a close 84-81 decision over Greg Brummond in the Republican primary Tuesday to win the party’s endorsement. Bernie Maslowsky received 14 votes while Paul Chamberlain netted three votes.
Pearson’s win Tuesday night was much closer than his victory over Brummond in the 2018 general election. At the time, Brummond was a two-term incumbent Democrat when Pearson won 217-189.
Throughout the county, Republicans cast 1,279 of the 1,694 ballots voted either early or at the polls on Tuesday. With 2,834 registered Republicans in the county, that shows a 45 percent turnout for the primary.
With few decisions to make, only 294 of the county’s 1,102 Democrats cast their votes, a 27 percent turnout.
Farther down the ballot, 10 of the county’s 56 Libertarians voted in the primary while only one of the 10 Burt County members of the Legal Marijuana Now party voted.
In total, 34 percent of the county’s 4,923 registered voters cast their ballots in the primary, barely above the statewide turnout of 32 percent.
In the other contested race in the courthouse, County Assessor Katie Hart, an incumbent Republican, advanced to the general election with an 838-354 victory over challenger Ryan Chytka.
Both Pearson and Hart are expected to be unopposed in November’s general election as none of the other three parties forwarded a candidate for the offices.
In the race to trim the field for the open Ward I seat on Tekamah City Council, Joel Bacon easily outdistanced Jessica Russell and Tim McCoyle. Bacon pulled 151 votes from west side voters, Russell netted 28 and McCoyle 21.
Bacon and Russell advance to the general election. The incumbent for the seat, first term council member Jane Walford, filed to challenge Ron Grass for the mayor’s job.
In Lyons, Charlie Wheaton and Kyle Phillips were the top two vote-getters in a five-person race for the two seats on the city council up for election. Those two will be joined by Tyler Vacha and Rick Coen on the November ballot.
In statewide races, county Republicans backed Brett Lindstrom in his bid to become the next governor of Nebraska. Across the state, Republicans chose Jim Pillen to their standard bearer in November. He will square off against the Democrat candidate, former State Senator Carol Blood.
In a test run for the November election, incumbent Ben Hansen defeated challenger Connie Petersen 6,455-2,269. In Burt County, the Blair businessman was an 1,123-399 winner over the Hoskins, Nebraska woman.
The 2020 census pushed Burt County into Congressional District 3 in the U.S. House of Representatives. County Republicans stayed in step with their counterparts across the state in making seven-term incumbent Adrian Smith their choice. In the fall, Smith will face Democrat David Else, who also won the backing of Burt County Democrats; and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mark Elworth, Jr., who earned his party’s lone vote in the county.
Tuesday’s local results will not become official until the canvassing board meets in the coming days to formally certify the outcomes.