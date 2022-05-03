 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets on sale for T-H, Decatur alumni banquets

THPaw

Back on schedule, alumni banquets are set around the area for Memorial Day weekend.

Tekamah-Herman’s banquet is set for May 28, 2022, at Tekamah Auditorium inside the Carson Civic Center. Seating begins at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment by the T-Bones. The banquet is served at 6.

Tickets are on sale now at Washington County Bank and First National Bank Northeast or by calling Leslee Brenneis 402-870-1283.

Honored classes for the evening are 2022, 2012, 1997, 1972 and 1962.

Photos of honored classes can be scheduled between 4:30 and 5:30 at the new high school gym. Times can be secured by calling the Plaindealer at 402-374-3033.

The 65th annual Decatur Alumni Banquet is set for Sunday evening, May 29. The banquet will be held in the Friendship Room at the Sears Center with the meal catered by Scott and Betsy Coates of Memories Cafe in Oakland.

Alumni banquets set

Hosting the event is the Class of 1972. The class includes Debbie Andersen Dye, Laurie Bacon Moody, Jack Dunning, Patricia Farber Shaw*, Warren Greve*, Regina Huffman Storm, Joe Malloy, Terry McMullin, Vicki McMullin, Pam Nelsen, Leslie Powers, Phillip Schroeder, Tim Sears, Art Stillman, Howard Storm*, Barbara Teeters Nicola, Donna Teeters Houston and Charlene Webster Sexton*. (A * indicates deceased members of the class.)

Tickets are on sale at businesses in Decatur, Lyons and Tekamah. In order to provide the caterers with a firm meal count, banquet organizers ask that tickets be purchased in advance, or be reserved by calling Pam Nelsen at 402-349-5208; Debbie Dye at 402-889-2801 or Regina Storm at 402-304-5698.

