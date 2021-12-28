Tiger basketball ends pre-Christmas slate

It was a rough go for both girls and boys squads for Tekamah-Herman on the final weekend of basketball before the Christmas break.
Heading into the holiday break, Coach David Eriksen’s girls saw a three-game winning streak go by the boards while Coach Taylor Klein’s boys are looking to end a three-game skid.
The Tigers fell to Arlington on Saturday, 47-39 in girls play and 83-58 in the boys game. Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with a game-high 16 points while Keelianne Green and Kate Miller led the Lady Eagles with 14 points apiece. Brock Rogers led the Tiger boys with 19 points while Jed Hoover added 14.
Finishing up a run that saw both Tiger squads playing five games in 10 days, the Tigers dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Wisner-Pilger Dec. 20, 61-28 in the girls game and 77-32 in boys play.
The Tiger boys carry a 3-4 mark into holiday tournament action at Madison this week, the girls hit the Dragons’ court at 3-3.
The four-school tournament, set for Dec. 28 and 29 at Madison High School, involves boys and girls teams from Madison, Elgin Public/Pope John, Riverside and Tekamah-Herman.
First round games start with Madison paired against Elgin. The girls game tips off at 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the boys game. Tekamah-Herman’s girls take on Riverside at 2:30 p.m., followed by the boys game.
Wednesday’s play starts with the girls consolation game at 11 a.m. followed by the boys game. The girls championship is set for a 2:30 p.m. start with the boys game to follow.