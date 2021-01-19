Tiger basketball squads see tough sledding against EHC foes

Tekamah-Herman went through a bit of a struggle over the past week, dropping a pair of games to a couple top EHC teams.
Coach David Eriksen’s girls dropped a 59-29 decision on Saturday to Class C2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh before falling 66-23 to BRLD on Tuesday.
The Patriots shot out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter before extending it to 41-12 at halftime and cruised to a 30-point win.
Kaitlyn Quick led the Tigers with eight points in the loss to Clarkson/Leigh, followed by Elena Jetensky with seven and Maggie Sheets with six.
Freshman Chloe Hanel led four players in double figures for the 13-0 Patriots with 14 points, followed by Kayden Schumacher with 12, Kennedy Settje with 11 and Alissa Kasik with 10.
The BRLD Lady Wolverines came storming out of the gate on Tuesday, roaring out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter before extending it to a 40-6 halftime lead and never looking back in a 66-23 win over the Tigers. The win snapped a two- game losing skid for the Wolverines, moving them to 8-4 on the season.
Sheets and Halle Olsen led the Tigers with six points apiece. Isabel Freemont and Alyssa Buchholz led the Wolverines with 11 points apiece while Caragan Tietz and Jordan Snyder added 10 apiece.
The Clarkson/Leigh boys got out a 10-3 lead after one quarter, extended it to a 23-12 halftime lead en route to a 55-35 win over the Tiger boys on Saturday.
Brock Rogers led the Tigers with a game-high 23 points.
Kyle Kasik and Trevor Zulkoski led the Patriots with 11 points apiece. Lance Paprocki added 10.
The Tigers hung with BRLD for the majority of the first half, but the Wolverines pulled away in the second half en route to a 65-32 win on Tuesday.
Dylan Beutler led the 8-2 Wolverines with a game-high 22 points. His output put him over the 1,000-point plateau for his career, now totaling 1,015. Micah Henschen added 15 with Toriano Bohannon, Jr. pitching in with 10.
Jed Hoover led the Tigers with 18, Wyatt Deemer added nine.
Looking for a much-needed win, Tekamah-Herman had its trip to Madison cancelled by last Friday’s snowstorm. No makeup date had been determined by Friday’s deadline.
West Point-Beemer was to visit the Tiger gym on Saturday afternoon before the Tigers host a doubleheader with Oakland-Craig on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Thursday, Jan. 21, is a girls only game at Fort Calhoun.