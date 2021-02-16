Tiger bucket teams battle through a rough week

Tekamah-Herman’s girls and boys basketball teams continued to push through a difficult stretch of games over the past week.
Coach David Eriksen’s Tigers dropped a 41-22 decision to Class B Omaha Mercy on Monday before falling 72-41 to Class C1 defending state champion North Bend Central on Tuesday.
Halle Olsen and Elena Jetensky led the Tigers with seven points in the loss to Mercy.
Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with 14 points in the loss to North Bend Central. Maggie Sheets added eight.
Kaitlyn Emanuel led NBC with a game-high 24 points, Cierra Kluthe added 14.
Despite the loss to NBC on Tuesday, Eriksen said a couple things were improved from the night before against Mercy.
“The free throw shooting and the outside shooting were much better tonight,” he said.
Coach Taylor Klein’s Tiger boys fell 75-54 to North Bend on Tuesday. Carrying a 15-4 mark into last weekend’s games, North Bend again is contending for state honors.
Brock Rogers led T-H with 20 points with Jed Hoover adding 16 points. Jaxon Wietfeld led NBC with a game-high 24 points. Breckin Peters and Kyler Hellbusch added 12 apiece.
Tekamah-Herman boys ended the week with a 76-50 loss at Fort Calhoun Thursday night, dropping their season mark to 5-13.
The Tigers were scheduled to visit Madison on Friday for a doubleheader that was rescheduled from Friday, Jan. 15. The boys end the regular season on Friday, Feb. 19 at Omaha Brownell-Talbot for another rescheduled game from Jan. 5.
The Tiger girls, carry a 3-17 mark into subdistrict play which starts tonight in West Point. The Tigers take on top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the C2-3 tourney at 5 p.m. in GA’s gym.