Tiger girls claim title in EHC tune-up at Ft. Calhoun

Preparations for last Saturday’s East Husker Conference Championships were going well for Tekamah-Herman athletes at Tuesday’s Fort Calhoun Invitational.
The Tiger girls won the team title at the meet, piling up 106 points against the eight-school field. Fort Calhoun was a distant second with 85 points. Tekamah-Herman’s boys had one of their better days this spring, placing fourth with 50 points.
Sophomore Emma Wakehouse led the charge for the Tigers, winning four events. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.14 seconds and the 200 with a clocking of 27.71 seconds. Wakehouse also anchored the winning 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams. The foursome of Wakehouse, Kaitlyn Quick, Lacey Petersen and Preslee Hansen got the stick all the way around the Pioneer oval in 55.67 seconds, more than a full second ahead of the runner-up quartet from Omaha Christian.
Wakehouse and Quick were joined by Halle Olsen and Mackenzie Alexander to win the 4x400 in 4:35.9.
Hansen ran third in the 100 meters in 14.11 seconds and was fourth in the 200 at 29.46 seconds. Petersen placed fifth in the 100 at 14.21 seconds.
Olsen claimed the silver medal in the 400-meter dash at 1:05.53 while Quick ran fifth in the same race with a time of 1:09.5.
A pair of freshmen, Donnie Seeley and Brinley Stahr, scored in both hurdles events for the Tigers. Seeley ran third in the 300-meter race, timed in 56.05 seconds while Stahr was fifth in 58.53. Seeley’s time of 20.32 seconds was good for fifth in the 100-meter race while Stahr was right behind in sixth at 20.36.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Elena Jetensky, Kennedy Pagels, Cheryl Heaney and Kiera Pensyl placed third in 13:04.6. Jetensky added fifth place points in the 800 with a time of 2:54.23.
The Tigers also had a big day in the field.
Olsen claimed second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4’ 10”. Quick was part of a three-way tie for fifth at 4’ 4”.
Alexander, another freshman, sailed to third in the long jump with a mark of 14’ 1”.
Carly Freidel, also a freshman, placed in both throwing events. She took third in the discus with a throw of 92’8” and fourth in the shot with a put of 29’ 7.5”.
The Tiger boys picked up a pair of gold medals.
Dawson Schram won the discus with a throw of 119’ 5”. Cole Bottger won the 800 in 2:13.09.
Schram also was third in the shot put at 40’ 2.5” while Bottger placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run, timed in 5:18.02.
Kaleb Quick scored in two events for the Tigers, taking second in both the triple jump, at 39’ 4.5”; and the 1,600, 5:07.09.
Schram, Tyler Hightree, Isaac Ruwe and Reece Williams combined for fifth place in the 400-meter relay, timed in 50.65 seconds.
Ruwe completed the Tiger scoring on the track, taking sixth in the 300-meter hurdles, timed in 50.96 seconds.
Noah Stahr wrapped up the field events, taking sixth in the high jump at 4’ 10”.
Following their appearance at the conference meet in Lyons last Saturday, the Tigers stay in the county, taking part in the Oakland-Craig Invitational May 6. Field events start at 2:30.
Berths in the state track meet are on the line May 13 when Wisner-Pilger hosts the Class C District 3 meet. Other competing schools include conference rivals Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Stanton and the host Gators as well as Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Logan View.