Tiger girls’ season comes to its end with subdistrict loss

Tekamah-Herman’s girls basketball season came to an end Monday evening, Feb. 14, at the Class C2 Subdistrict 2 tournament in Oakland.
Coach David Eriksen’s girls had a shot to pull off the win, but Omaha Nation pulled away in the last few minutes for a 41-36 win that ended the Tigers’ season at 7-16. The loss was the final game in a Tiger uniform for seniors Aubrynn Sheets, Elena Jeternsky and Kaitlyn Quick.
Omaha Nation got out to a 4-0 lead before the Tigers went on a 6-2 run to close out the first quarter with a 6-6 tie.
The Lady Chiefs outscored the Tigers 17-11 to take a 23-17 lead into the locker room at halftime. T-H cut the lead 29-25 heading into the fourth. The Tigers had taken a 31-30 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Omaha Nation took the lead right back and wouldn’t relinquish it again, outscoring the Tigers 11-5 the remainder of the game.
Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with 12 points while Sammie Brodersen Jetensky added seven points apiece. Jetensky also grabbed 10 boards while Hansen and Quick grabbed eight rebounds apiece.
The Tigers return three full-or part-time starters next season in Preslee Hansen, Carly Freidel and Keira Pensyl. Others who look to return next year are Brodersen, Brinley Stahr, Addysen Lytle and Taryn Sheets.
The Tiger boys completed their regular season with a home game Feb. 18 against Omaha Brownell Talbot.
Coach Taylor Klein’s boys head into postseason action tonight, Feb. 22, taking on Oakland-Craig at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Subdistrict 3 tournament at Oakland. O-C dumped the Tigers 65-40 during a regular season contest Jan. 18 at O-C.
The winner plays the winner of tonight’s nightcap between Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Omaha Nation in the subdistrict final at 7 p.m. Thursday night.