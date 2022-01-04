Tiger girls second, boys third at Madison hoop tourney

The Tekamah-Herman girls and boys basketball teams traveled west to take part in the Madison Holiday Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The girls came in second while the boys came in third.
Coach David Eriksen’s girls began the tournament with a 67-11 win over Riverside on Tuesday. Preslee Hansen burned the nets with a 30-point performance, adding 10+ steals for a double-double.
It was a completely different story in the championship game on Wednesday as cold shooting at the free throw line proved to be the difference in a 58-46 loss to Elgin Public/Pope John.
Hansen kept up her hot shooting from the afternoon before with 24 points, including four three-pointers. Sammie Brodersen added 11 points.
The Tiger girls, 4-5 on the season, are next in action at home on tonight, Jan. 4, for a girls-only game with Parkview Christian.
Coach Taylor Klein’s Tigers began their tournament run with a 72-49 loss to Riverside. Brock Rogers led the Tigers with 15 points while Kaleb Quick added 10.
Wednesday’s results were more to their liking as the Tigers roared to a 78-46 win over Madison in the third-place game. Brock Rogers led four players in double figures with 20 points. Kaleb Quick added 17, Brody Rogers netted a career-high 14 and Jed Hoover added 12.
The Tiger boys, also 4-5 on the season, are next in action on Thursday, Jan. 6, at West Monona (Onawa), Iowa for a girl-boy doubleheader.