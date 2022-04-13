 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiger golfers ‘breeze’ to second at DC West Invitational

Although cool, windy weather doesn’t make for ideal scoring conditions at a golf tournament, Tekamah-Herman’s squad didn’t seem to mind.

Playing the Douglas County West Invitational on Wednesday, April 6, coach John Walford’s Tigers got their tournament season off to a good start, shooting a 346. That number was good for second place against the 16-team field and only four shots behind the tourney champs from Elkhorn Mt. Michael.

Trevor Gutschewski led the Knights to the team title with his medal winning 79, but it was tight atop the leader board.

Tiger senior Brock Rogers tied for second with Wahoo’s Luke Specht, both players shot 80 on the Valley Pines course. Rogers lost a scorecard playoff and settled for third place.

Freshman Brody Rogers also made the top 10, landing in ninth as one of three players shooting 84.

Jed Hoover and Bret Brenneis each shot 91 for the Tigers. Thatcher Zink completed the T-H card with a 95.

Following a triangular April 11, at Indian Trails near Beemer, the Tigers are back in tournament action on Thursday at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational. Tee time at Cedar View Country Club is 10 a.m.

Following the Easter break, the Tigers host the first of three home events this season on April 21 when Blair and Elkhorn North visit Northridge Country Club for a 4:30 p.m. triangular.

