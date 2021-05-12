Tiger golfers claim East Husker crown

Tekamah-Herman’s golf team continued a memorable spring, winning the East Husker Conference tournament title Monday, May 10, at Oakland Golf Club.
Behind a silver medal winning 75 from Brock Rogers, the Tigers fashioned a 340, three shots better than the runners-up from Oakland-Craig.
While Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck defended his individual title, Tekamah-Herman and O-C each landed three players in the top 10. In addition to Rogers, Jed Hoover was fifth with an 85 and Bret Brenneis took eighth with his 88.
Gunnar Ray and Carson Thomsen finished four-five for the Knights, shooting 78 and 81 respectively. Michael Maline’s 90 had O-C trailing by one stroke, 248-249.
Eldridge Jensen, the only senior on Tekamah-Herman’s varsity squad, cemented the team title by shooting a 92, good for 13th. Thatcher Zink completed the Tiger card with a 97.
On Thursday, May 13, the Tigers complete the regular season by hosting the Northridge-Tiger Invitational. Tee time is 9 a.m. at Northridge Country Club.
The Class C District 2 tournament will be played at Oakland Golf Club on Tuesday, May 18. Logan View is the host school. In addition to the Tigers and the Raiders, other teams in the tournament include: Aquinas Catholic, Arlington, Archbishop Bergan, Boone Central, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Scotus, David City, Fort Calhoun, Madison, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig and Twin River.
The top three teams and the top 10 individuals all qualify for the Class C state tournament, set for May 25-26 in Kearney.
East Husker Conference
Team Results
1. Tekamah-Herman, 34; 2. Oakland-Craig, 343; 3. West Point-Beemer, 377; 4. Wisner-Pilger, 386; 5. Clarkson/Leigh, 397; 6. North Bend Central, 403; 7. Howells-Dodge, 406; 8. Twin River, 408; 9. Pender, 411; 10. Stanton, 411; 11. BRLD, 430; 12. Madison, 452. No Team Score: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Individual Top 10
1. Rockney Peck, W-P, 73; 2. Brock Rogers, T-H, 75; 3. Gunnar Ray, O-C, 78; 4. Carson Thomsen, O-C, 81; 5. Jed Hoover, T-H, 85; 6. Drake Repschlager, WP-B, 87; 7. Connor Schlueter, NBC, 88; 8. Bret Brenneis, T-H, 88; 9. Michael Maline, O-C, 90; 10. Ryan Brichacek, C/L, 90.
On Thursday, May 6, the Tiger varsity traveled to Wayne for the Wayne Invitational.
The Tigers claimed third with a solid 341 on the Wayne Country Club course.
Columbus Scotus won the day with a 324. The Shamrocks landed three players in the top five, paced by Nicklaus Fleming’s silver medal winning 76.
Gunnar Ray’s 75 was good for individual honors, helping O-C to fourth place in the team race at 342.
Roges was the low man for Tekamah-Herman, shooting a 79 while winning sixth place. Jensen was 15th with his 84; Brenneis was 17th with an 85. Hoover came in at 93 while Zink carded a 95.
Tekamah-Herman’s junior varsity squad was in triangular play hosted by Logan View at Hooper’s Elkhorn Valley Golf Club.
Logan View 1 was the team titlist, shooting a 204. The Tigers were third in the four-team race at 233.
Caden Booth led the Tigers with a 56, Reese Hansen shot 58 and Matt Regalado, 59. Easton Meisenbach added a 60 to the Tiger card. Cole Gordon shot 71 while Addison Regalado and Julian Carpenter each finished at 78.