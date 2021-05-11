Tiger golfers claim second tourney win

Hot off its win at the Pender Invitational, Tekamah-Herman’s golf team claimed its second tournament title of the season May 4, taking team honors at the Logan View Invitational.
Coach John Walford’s squad authored a 327 on the Elkhorn Valley course near Hooper. Their score was eight shots better than the runners-up from Archbishop Bergan and the host Raiders who tied for second at 335.
Although Logan View’s standout player Jake Hagerbaumer won medalist honors with a blistering 66, Tekamah-Herman fashioned the low team score by placing all four of its scoring players in the top 15. Jed Hoover led the way with a 77, good for fourth place. Brock Rogers was close behind, tying for fifth at 79. Eldridge Jensen took 13th with his 85 while Bret Brennies landed in 15th with an 86. Caden Booth rounded out the Tiger card at 105.
The win at Hooper followed a sixth-place showing Saturday, May 1, at one of the top tournaments in the area, the Oakland-Craig Invitational.
The Tigers carded a 348 on a wildly windy day at Oakland Golf Club. So windy, in fact, that one hole had to be taken out of play. Between the wind gusts that topped 40 miles per hour and the configuration of the green on the course’s fourth hole, tournament officials took that hole out of play because balls would not stay in place.
Bishop Neumann ran away from the field shooting a remarkable 312. Aquinas Catholic was a distant second at 331.
Hagerbaumer’s 69 was the day’s low individual score.
Jensen was the low man for the Tigers, taking 13th place with his 83. Rogers carded an 85, Hoover finished at 89. Brenneis shot 91 and Thatcher Zink came in at 96.
Walford’s troops wrapped up their week at the Wayne Invitational on Thursday, May 6.
The Tigers were slated to be back in Oakland May 10 when Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family hosted the East Husker Conference tournament.
Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck is back to defend his individual title while Oakland-Craig is the defending team champion.
On Thursday, the Tigers complete the regular season by hosting the Northridge-Tiger Invitational. Tee time is 9 a.m.
The Class C District 2 tournament will be played at Oakland Golf Club on Tuesday, May 18. Logan View is the host school. In addition to the Tigers and the Raiders, other teams in the tournament include: Aquinas, Arlington, Bergan, Boone Central, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Scotus, David City, Fort Calhoun, Madison, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig and Twin River.