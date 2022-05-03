Tiger golfers claim three straight tourney wins

Tekamah-Herman’s golf team set a new school record while winning the North Bend Invitational April 27. Their combined score of 296 is 14 shots better than the previous mark. Team members include, from left: Thatcher Zink, Brody Rogers, Jed Hoover, Bret Brenneis and Brock Rogers. Hoover and Brody Rogers each shot 72 to tie with Archbisop Bergan’s Brady Davis for individual honors.