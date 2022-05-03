 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiger golfers claim three straight tourney wins

NBC invite champs

Tekamah-Herman’s golf team set a new school record while winning the North Bend Invitational April 27. Their combined score of 296 is 14 shots better than the previous mark. Team members include, from left: Thatcher Zink, Brody Rogers, Jed Hoover, Bret Brenneis and Brock Rogers. Hoover and Brody Rogers each shot 72 to tie with Archbisop Bergan’s Brady Davis for individual honors.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Brenneis

Tekamah-Herman’s golf squad continued its impressive showing this spring with a pair of invitational wins and a new school record.

Coach John Walford’s Tigers rolled to the win at the North Bend Invitational April 27, shooting a school record 296 while opening a 29-stroke margin over the runners-up from Archbishop Bergan. The score also is 14 shots better than the previous school mark for an 18-hole event.

Jed Hoover and Brody Rogers each shot a 2-over par 72, tying with Bergan Brady Davis for individual honors.

As they have done all season, the Tigers were able to group their scores to claim the team win. Brock Rogers shot a 75 to claim fourth place, Thatcher Zink was fifth with a 77. Bret Brenneis claimed sixth with his 79.

The Tigers stayed hot the next day, carding a 325 to win the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational.

Brody Rogers led the Tiger charge with a 72 to claim the gold medal. Brock Rogers was sixth with an 83. Brenneis was seventh with his 84. Hoover completed the Tiger card, placing 10th with an 86. Zink was close to the top 10 with a 90.

The Pender Invitational, played at the Twin Creeks course on April 23, was plagued by Saturday’s high winds. So much so that the tourney was shortened to nine holes when balls were blown off the greens.

The adverse conditions didn’t hamper the Tiger cause. They started a run of three straight tourney titles by shooting a 176, good for a 10-shot victory over the host Pendragons in the 10-school event.

Brock Rogers led the pack, shooting an 42 to claim individual honors. His score was two strokes better than the 84 posted by the runner-up, Oakland-Craig’s Carson Thomsen.

Brody Rogers and Hoover tied for fourth at 44. Brenneis was seventh with his 46. Zink claimed a medal for 13th with his 49.

The Tiger varsity was scheduled for an appearance April 30 at one of the top small-school tournaments in the region, the Oakland-Craig Invitational.

The Logan View Invitational is set for today, May 3, while the Wayne Invitational is scheduled for May 5. The Tigers junior varsity is slated for action at Oakland-Craig the same day.

In jayvee play Monday, April 25 at Northridge Country Club, West Point-Beemer claimed team honors with a one-shot win over Tekamah-Herman in the six-school event. Aden Hughes led the Cadet march with his gold medal-winning 43.

Matt Regalado and Griffin Breckenridge tied for low honors for the Tigers, each shooting a 45 to tie for third. Caden Booth claimed 11th with a 52, Blayne Williams was 12th at 54. Other Tigers scores include Drew Oligmueller’s 57, the 58 posted by Taryn Sheets and Julian Carpenter’s 65.

